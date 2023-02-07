What's on: Music students to stage college record label’s first charity gig

Music students and staff are organising a charity gig following the launch of a new record label at The Sheffield College.

The College’s FiveBySeven record label aims to support student artists as they go further and take the next steps towards breaking into a music business career.

FiveBySeven is the brainchild of curriculum staff in the music department at Hillsborough Campus who teach alongside working in the industry.

The student enterprise initiative provides learners with the chance to test their skills in connection with the promotional and music production aspects of the industry.

FiveBySeven’s first charity gig will be staged at Hillsborough Campus, Livesey Street, on Wednesday, February 8th, 2023, from 5pm to 8pm.

Jay Shortall, Music Lecturer, The Sheffield College, who is also a music producer and DJ, said: “Our first charity gig is a fantastic opportunity for our newly established record label to celebrate creativity whilst doing something positive for our community.

“The students have arranged everything from choosing the charities to organising all aspects of the gig. We will have three rooms of music from rock and rap to acoustic. We’re certain there will be something for everyone!

“Everyone is welcome. There are no tickets - if you wish to attend, please simply bring a tin for the foodbank or books, clothes or toys, or make a donation to Cancer Research.”

Music students will perform in three rooms with contrasting music including an acoustic set, an urban, electronic set and a rock set.

Guests are being asked to bring non-perishable food, clothes, books and toys or to provide a monetary donation to Cancer Research.

The donations will be divided between Ben’s Centre, the Salvation Army, the College’s food bank SheffCol Community Kitchen, and Cancer Research.

Students have chosen the charities. Graphic design students have also helped to design the event’s promotional posters.

FiveBySeven’s name is a nod to Sheffield’s five rivers and seven hills and it launched in October 2022.

The record label is run by and for students. They include Holly Littlewood, 17, who is completing a UAL Level 3 Diploma in Music Performance and Production.

Holly, who plans to go further in the industry after studying at university, said: “I became interested in music from a very early age. I enjoyed singing and dancing around the house. I have been surrounded by music my entire life.

“My parents enjoy collecting records and going to gigs, which we have also attended as a family. As a young lover of all music, I decided to learn guitar. I had a love for opera, singing from the early age of six, and attended an operetta when I was 14.

“I then began to play piano and found that I loved it and understood the music theory behind it. I started writing my own material when I was 13, however I didn't release it until I turned 17 with a song called Roller Coaster.”

Commenting on her studies at The Sheffield College, Holly added: “I love how supportive the tutors are. The practical aspect of the course has allowed me to excel in my techniques and to support, teach and learn from other students.

“Doing a music course is something I'd recommend to any aspiring musician and given the level of inclusivity, respect and support the department show each other.”

The College, which is Ofsted graded ‘good’, has the latest industry standard music facilities at Hillsborough Campus on Livesey Street.

The facilities include a professional recording studio and live performance suite with mixing facilities and a stage ready performance PA and lighting rig.

Students have the opportunity to experience a wide range of equipment including analogue synthesisers, DJ equipment, drums, drum machines, guitars and pianos.

Students also use music production programmes from Logic to Ableton ensuring they stay up-to-date on the latest cutting edge equipment.

