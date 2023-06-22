News you can trust since 1887
What's on: Lazy Sunday Afternoon - John Reilly & Lewis Nitikman Introduce a Very Special Guest !!

John Reilly and Lewis Nitikman are delighted to introduce to you, direct from Nashville, USA, songwriter and multi-award winning producer Daryl Burgess.
By Elaine AlexanderContributor
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 11:54 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 11:54 BST
Harking back to the days of John Reilly introduces, this will be an amazing laid-back afternoon featuring the beautiful tunes of Daryl Burgess, who has collaborated with some of the hottest recording artists and songwriters in pop, country, R&B, and blues!A great chance to chill, listen and relax, no better way to spend a Sunday afternoon.This one will sell out really quickly. Great food is available before or after the show - no need to book.Doors open at 3:30pm, show starts at 4pm.Grosvenor Casino Sheffield, Sheffield, S2 4BGTickets from Elaine 07918 556552 or online at www.artmusicltd.com

