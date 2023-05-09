News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Met Police ‘regrets’ over arrests of anti-monarchy protesters
54 minutes ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
1 hour ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis
1 hour ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
3 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation
3 hours ago British teen found dead in Thailand forest

What's on : Fundraiser for Sharrow Folk Festival

The annual fundraiser for Sharrow Festival is returning to The Lescar this weekend, May 13.

By Oggly PooglyContributor
Published 9th May 2023, 10:17 BST

The event is another full day of live music at the pub on Sharrow Vale Road.

It will be raising money toward the cost of running the festival, giving the chance for people to come together and enjoy some of the best local artists during a jam packed day of live music.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For £8 you'll be treated to performances from: Liana Condor, Chrystine Moon, SilverMill, Lapwing, The December Flowers, Carl Jessop, Kid Conventional, Bold and Saucy Wrongs, Charm, The Leftychris Band, Nic Harding, Captain Standley, Gordon Pocket, Kathryn Walker, Jacks Rake, Alys Rain, Jimmy, Cold Bones, Kootch and Silk & Custard.

Performances start at 1.30pm.