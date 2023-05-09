What's on : Fundraiser for Sharrow Folk Festival

The event is another full day of live music at the pub on Sharrow Vale Road.
It will be raising money toward the cost of running the festival, giving the chance for people to come together and enjoy some of the best local artists during a jam packed day of live music.
For £8 you'll be treated to performances from: Liana Condor, Chrystine Moon, SilverMill, Lapwing, The December Flowers, Carl Jessop, Kid Conventional, Bold and Saucy Wrongs, Charm, The Leftychris Band, Nic Harding, Captain Standley, Gordon Pocket, Kathryn Walker, Jacks Rake, Alys Rain, Jimmy, Cold Bones, Kootch and Silk & Custard.
Performances start at 1.30pm.