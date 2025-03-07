What's On at Performance Venues in Sheffield
Covering three iconic venues in Sheffield, The Octagon, The Drama Studio and Firth Hall, here at Performance Venues we provide entertainment you'll never forget.
The Effect
12-15 March, Drama Studio
undefinedConnie and Tristan are volunteers on a drug trial. As they fall for each other they are forced to question if their feelings are real or the result of an unpredictable drug. Acclaimed writer, Lucy Prebble, explores the clash of science and human nature in this intelligent and intimate production.
Pat Thomas & Mark Fell
13 March, Firth Hall
This event will see two masters of modern, unconventional music collaborate in a unique performance, developed specifically for this event. Mark Fell is our Resident Artist for 2025. Based in Rotherham, his work is influenced by the philosophy of technology, creative process and the impact of digital sustems socially and politically
Classical Weekend 2025
21-23 March
Enjoy an annual celebration of Sheffield's rich musical talent. Our featured events of the weekend include:
- Sonority Choir Spirit of the Cemetery
- Apartment House
- New Music Ensemble at Gut Level
The Alice Project
31 March, Drama Studio
Acclaimed performance company, Platform 4, takes you on a sonic journey through Alice's Wonderland, weaving together original music, Lewis Caroll's text plus interviews exploring transformation, identity and growing older.
Tickets for all available now on our website!