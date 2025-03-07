What's On at Performance Venues in Sheffield

Our Spring Season is in full swing as we look forward to delivering our diverse schedule, packed with everything you could want, from classical concerts to thought-provoking theatre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Covering three iconic venues in Sheffield, The Octagon, The Drama Studio and Firth Hall, here at Performance Venues we provide entertainment you'll never forget.

The Effect

12-15 March, Drama Studio

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Alice Project: 31 March

undefinedConnie and Tristan are volunteers on a drug trial. As they fall for each other they are forced to question if their feelings are real or the result of an unpredictable drug. Acclaimed writer, Lucy Prebble, explores the clash of science and human nature in this intelligent and intimate production.

Pat Thomas & Mark Fell

13 March, Firth Hall

This event will see two masters of modern, unconventional music collaborate in a unique performance, developed specifically for this event. Mark Fell is our Resident Artist for 2025. Based in Rotherham, his work is influenced by the philosophy of technology, creative process and the impact of digital sustems socially and politically

Sonority Choir Spirit of the Cemetery: 21 March

Classical Weekend 2025

21-23 March

Enjoy an annual celebration of Sheffield's rich musical talent. Our featured events of the weekend include:

Sonority Choir Spirit of the Cemetery

Apartment House

New Music Ensemble at Gut Level

Past Production Photos

The Alice Project

31 March, Drama Studio

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Acclaimed performance company, Platform 4, takes you on a sonic journey through Alice's Wonderland, weaving together original music, Lewis Caroll's text plus interviews exploring transformation, identity and growing older.

Tickets for all available now on our website!