What's On at Performance Venues

Take a look at what's coming up in April.

Spring has sprung at Performance Venues and our season is in full bloom. Take a look at our specially curated programmes...

Alas! Poor Yorick

5 April 5, Drama Studio

What's On in April

If the Two Ronnies were cast as the Gravediggers in Shakespeare’s Hamlet re-written by Samuel Beckett you might have something like Ridiculusmus’s “Alas! Poor Yorick”.

Mark Fell & Drumming Grupo de Percussão

April 30, Firth Hall

INTRA is a series of linked pieces of no fixed duration for four percussionists, each of which follow a separate but related rhythmic structure. Performed on Metallophones, special instruments originally designed by the Greek composer Iannis Xenakis

Postmodern Jukebox

April 30, Octagon Centre

Ten years and two billion views on their YouTube channel later, a Postmodern Jukebox show has become something of an annual musical tradition for hundreds of thousands of dedicated fans, spanning across generations. Think “The Great Gatsby” meets “Sinatra at the Sands” meets “Back! …To The Future”.

Into The Woods

April 30 - May 3, Drama Studio

James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone’s favourite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless yet relevant piece and rare modern classic.

