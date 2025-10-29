What makes young people feel connected to their heritage?

A recipe book handed down for generations, a grandma’s wartime story, a Hungarian donut and a pie at the footie.

These were some of the responses which came back when the Preservation Trust regenerating Rotherham stately house Wentworth Woodhouse asked local 16 to 25-year olds: Tell us what heritage means to you in a four-minute film.

Six of the young film-makers who replied will now see their work premiered at the mansion’s first ever film festival, BIG HOUSE, SHORT FILMS.

At the digital and interactive event on November 15, they and other young filmmakers from South Yorkshire will challenge stereotypes and share what heritage means to them.

The festival, which runs from 6-9pm, will also showcase films from four trainee film-makers who have explored opinions on heritage gathered in youth consultations Wentworth Woodhouse ran as part of Rotherham’s Children’s Capital of Culture festival year.

Their productions tackle statements including “heritage is just old buildings” and “it’s not for people like me” and all have been shot on location in Rotherham.

Creative installations will be staged in the mansion’s state rooms. In its private Chapel, Wentworth Woodhouse itself will be ‘on trial’. In a concept created by Rotherham College students, a screening debates whether or not the historic house should be demolished to make way for a new shopping centre, with the audience acting as the jury.

Visitors can also take part in a screen-writing workshop with award-winning writer Rob Young, meet the filmmakers and view their movies.

Shadow Sites by Blyth 17-year-old Ava Lockey focuses on the Rotherham women who manufactured Lee-Enfield rifles and STEN submachine guns at the Royal Ordnance Factory in Maltby during the Second World War.

Woodsetts 22-year-oldWilliam Armitage’s film Stories In Stone tells of his passion for church buildings. It features St Peter's Church in Thorpe Salvin, where William recently had an experience which brought religious faith into his life.

The Weight Of The Axe by Laughton Common student Pia Woods, 17, is a mockumentary of a fictional teen’s quest for identity after discovering he’s one percent Viking. Pia’s storyline questions whether we can go too far to find ourselves.

Food features in three films. Made With Love by Wath 18-year-old Georgia Tidy is the story of a family recipe book passed down through generations, and the sense of joy and togetherness that come with every turn of its pages.

A Taste of Millmoor is Grace Bower’s look at the tradition of enjoying a pie at a football match, and delves into the sense of community, comfort and joy it brings. In 1976, the old Rotherham United ground Millmoor became the first sports venue to sell Pukka Pies and Grace’s great-aunt Winnie ran the pie stall.

“Lots of my family worked at Millmoor and auntie Winnie shaped matchdays with her stall. Pies are still inseparable from football. They are a local tradition and a taste of heritage that continues to bring people together,” said Grace, 20, from Whiston.

When your family is far away from its roots, it takes just a little taste of home to bring comfort, 17-year-old Mikey Mamah explains in his film, Favourite Donut.

The Mamah family came to the city from Budapest in 2013. In the kitchen in Greenhill, Sheffield, he films his mum, Katalin, making sweet Hungarian donuts to an old family recipe.

Mikey is autistic and film-making, which he began aged 10, gives him confidence and a means of expression.

Mikey, who is now at Landmarks Specialist College in Rotherham preparing for his future, said: “When I heard Wentworth Woodhouse was looking for people to get involved in its film festival, I thought, what an incredible opportunity to give to young people. I feel speechless that my film is going to be seen by lots of people at the festival.”

BIG HOUSE, SHORT FILMS is part of Perception Busters, a year-long, youth-led film project developed by the Trust for Rotherham’s Children’s Capital of Culture 2025, funded by National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Perception Busters has encouraged local young people to look beyond the view often held by their generation that heritage is nothing more than historic buildings which are not relevant to them, and explore its many different forms. It has also given two young trainees the opportunity to gain film-related skills and work experience.

Young producers have led the project at every stage and Wentworth Woodhouse’s trainee creative producers, Louise Webb and Mrat Frezghi, have designed the film festival and made two of the films being shown.

Brick By Brick, Louise’s work, focuses on the life of female bricklayer and stonemason Ellie Dobson, from Bradford.

“I decided to make a film about a young person working in a heritage craft to show that heritage sites are relevant to young people today,” said Louise, 23, from Parkgate, Rotherham.

“Places like Wentworth Woodhouse aren't just being preserved for the sake of it. They are being protected for future generations to enjoy and the heritage crafts required create meaningful employment opportunities for young people - careers that give them a sense of purpose and fulfilment.”

Mrat created a mockumentary called What is Heritage, which sent characters around Rotherham to discover more about their town. On the journey they become closer and realise the importance of heritage in their lives.

Victoria Ryves, the Trust’s Head of Culture and Engagement, commented: “Perception Busters has empowered young people to connect with their past and take pride in their present. Its film festival will share youth-driven views and creativity with the public, which aligns with our long-term aims around inclusive heritage engagement.

“This film festival is part of our youth engagement programme, which is committed to developing young people’s skills and giving a platform to emerging local talent.

“We are deeply impressed with the quality and creativity of the films being premiered and urge people to come and support these talented young people, as part of Rotherham’s Children’s Capital of Culture festival year.

“Heritage is what we inherit from the past which shapes our values, traditions and identity. It can be old buildings, museums and history books, but as these young film-makers show, it can also be our traditions, customs and family memories.”

Sarah Christie, Programme Manager for Children’s Capital of Culture, said: “This festival promises to shine a light on some incredible young film makers in the region and celebrate their unique take on what heritage means today. We’ve been impressed by their ambitious, do-it-yourself approach to filmmaking.

“During Rotherham’s big year as the world’s first Children’s Capital of Culture, we wanted to give these aspiring filmmakers a truly big screen showcase for their work and a professional platform to accelerate their own creative careers. I’d encourage anyone to turn up, watch some fantastic films, and support the next generation of rising talent.”

Tickets to the film festival cost £12 (£10 for students, free for carers). Go to http://bit.ly/3WpZZIs

