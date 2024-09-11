Weston Park Museum gears up to host an unmissable fashion show

The fashion scene hits Sheffield as the Emerveiller fashion show aims to ‘to fill with wonder’ as they showcase innovative, luxury clothing pieces by local designers.

After success from the past Emerveiller fashion shows, the Hendricks Foundation will be organising another at Weston Park Museum, Sheffield.

Paris Henrdicks, creative director and founder, said: “The Hendricks Foundation is a grassroots organisation set up to support emerging creatives and artists , whether that's fashion designers, musicians or artists.

“Our aim is really to create a fashion scene in Sheffield and bring creatives into Sheffield.”

The organiser, Paris Hendricks, at Weston Park Museum

The show is set for 28 September and will run from 5pm to 8:30pm.

Last time they saw a turnout of 300 people, this time they are expecting 400 to 500 people which will make this the largest show so far.

Jermaine Ndlovu, a model, said: “I was shocked by the Cathedral show because I was not expecting that many people, I didn't know how many people to expect.

“Paris has given a lot of people opportunities. I wasn't into modelling, I didn't know modelling was my thing.”

Models from the previous Èmerveiller fashion show

These fashion shows have debuted many first time models and given opportunities for young creatives in Sheffield to showcase their talent.

Alejandro, a 14 years old cellosit played alongside an orchestra in the first show to an applauding audience.

Paris Hendricks, said: “I definitely encourage and push people around me to be fair and that's something that I preach on my social mediaI would like to hope I am an inspiration but it’s not what I really look for.”

This 5th edition will be split in two parts, the first will be held outdoors and the second will be inside the gallery.

Adrian Bent, Director and Founder of the Big Ben Family Group secured the venue, ensuring an exceptional setting for the upcoming show.

He said: “We're going to create amazing experiences with these shows for the community.

“The fashion show is not just an ordinary fashion show, it will be very stylish, very sexy and it’s just the tip of the iceberg.”

Paris Hendricks said: “I really wanted to go to fashion shows, but there was nothing like that happening in Sheffield.”

This already successful show has upped its game this year so don’t miss the chance to grab your tickets.

Tickets can be secured here with a percentage of the proceeds going to Sheffield Futures.

Come to Sheffield and immerse yourself in an evening where fashion, art, and culture collide, this is one show you won’t want to miss.