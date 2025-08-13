Weston Park Cancer Charity’s Walk As One fundraiser to return this September

The event, which takes place in Endcliffe Park, raises vital funds for the local cancer charity.

Weston Park Cancer Charity is calling on supporters to sign up for the third annual Walk As One event, which will take place on Sunday 14th September in Endcliffe Park.

Previous Walk As One events have drawn huge crowds, with more than 500 people turning out for last year’s fundraiser.

So far, the event has raised over £100k, which has enabled Weston Park Cancer Charity to provide practical, emotional, and physical support to people living with cancer.

This year, the charity has launched its biggest ever appeal, to bring an MRI Simulator cancer scanning machine to Weston Park Cancer Centre.

At this year’s Walk As One, some walkers will be taking part to help bring this revolutionary technology to our region. Supporters will also have the opportunity to learn more about the appeal and find out how they can get involved.

Walk As One participants can choose from two main routes, which cover either 4 or 10 miles. The 4-mile option is a family-friendly waterside walk along the beautiful Porter Valley, which is suitable for pushchairs and prams.

The 10-mile challenge takes walkers along the brook-side path to Forge Dam, out to the woodlands at Ringinglow and into the moors of the Peak District.

There is also 2-mile option available for those who would like a shorter route, which is fully wheelchair accessible.

All routes finish back in Endcliffe Park, where walkers can enjoy a festival-like atmosphere complete with live music, food, and refreshments from vendors such as Thornbridge Brewery. There will also be face painting and children’s craft activities set up for younger participants.

Attendees who want to take a moment to reflect can head to the event’s dedicated ‘in memory’ area. This has been designed as a calm space, where walkers can pause and pay tribute to loved ones lost to cancer.

Weston Park Cancer Charity’s CEO, Emma Clarke, said: “Walk As One brings hundreds of people together to share their stories and form connections – all while raising crucial funds for people living with cancer.

“This year has been an exciting one for our charity, with our 'See It. Treat It.' appeal in full swing. At Walk As One, we’ll be updating participants on this important project and sharing how they can get involved.

“We can’t wait to return to Endcliffe Park this September and look forward to cheering our fantastic walkers on!”

Mary Jacobs, from Sheffield, took part in last year’s event after going through cancer treatment.

Mary said: “Weston Park Cancer Charity supported me during one of the hardest times of my life, and fundraising is my way of saying thank you.

“Last year’s Walk As One was an incredible experience, and I would absolutely encourage people to sign up, get involved, and make a difference for this important charity.”

There are a range of ticket options available for Walk As One, including family tickets and group tickets. All participants will receive a t-shirt in advance, which they can wear on their walk, and a medal to be collected at the finish line.

For more information or to sign up, head to westonpark.org.uk/events/walk-as-one-2025