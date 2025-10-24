Westlife announce Utilita Arena Sheffield show

Globally renowned pop group Westlife today unveil the UK and European leg of their 25th anniversary celebrations - Westlife 25: The Anniversary World Tour. The news follows two sold-out nights at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall next week, with the show coming to Utilita Arena Sheffield on Wednesday October 7, 2026.

Running from September 2026, the tour will see the band deliver a euphoric, hit-filled set spanning their extraordinary 25-year career from timeless ballads to global chart-toppers.

Westlife also release “Chariot”, a brand-new single written by Ed Sheeran, Johnny McDaid and Will Reynolds and co-written and produced by Steve Mac. Arriving as a special release for fans to mark 25 years of music and memories, “Chariot” is a powerful, life-affirming anthem that celebrates love, family and the moments that truly matter. It received its world exclusive first play on BBC Radio 2’s Scott Mills Breakfast Show this morning.

The single will feature on Westlife’s forthcoming album 25 - The Ultimate Collection, out 13th February 2026, a celebration of their record-breaking 25-year journey, combining 21 fan favourites including “You Raise Me Up,” “Uptown Girl,” and “Flying Without Wings” with brand-new material recorded by all four members of Westlife: Shane, Nicky, Kian and Mark. 25 - The Ultimate Collection is available to pre-order on 1CD, 2CD deluxe, 1LP, Amazon Exclusive 1LP picture disc and cassette. Fans can access an exclusive artist pre-sale by ordering any format from the D2C store before 1pm BST on Monday October 27.

Westlife said: “This year marks 25 years since we started this incredible journey together and it still feels like only the beginning. The support from our fans has been unbelievable, and to celebrate with this world tour, new music, and a brand-new album feels truly special. We can’t wait to see you all on the road and share this next chapter together.”

Over the last 25 years, Westlife have become one of the most successful pop groups of all time. Their music has been streamed over 3 billion times globally; they’ve achieved 36 No.1 albums worldwide, 14 UK No.1 singles (ranking only behind Elvis Presley and The Beatles), sold over 55 million records, surpassed 1 billion YouTube views, and sold more than 6 million concert tickets around the world. The Wild Dreams Tour sold over 1.2 million tickets alone.The band have performed over 200 shows since their reunion in 2019 across 30 countries. Westlife remain the UK & Ireland’s top-selling album group of the 21st century.

Venue presale tickets (accessible by signing up to the Utilita Arena Sheffield newsletter or WhatsApp) will be available on Thursday October 30, 2025 at 10am and general sale on Friday October 31, 2025 at 10am.