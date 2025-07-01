Westbourne pupils bloom with new Botanical Gardens exhibition
Flowers That Bloom in the Cosmos, which is on display at the gardens until July 17, is a collection of colourful floral sculptures inspired by the work of Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama.
The exhibition draws inspiration from Kusama's giant, Triffid-like fibreglass sculptures, instantly recognisable for their striking colours and use of polka dots.
Drawing on Kusama’s themes, the Year 8 Westbourne pupils have created pieces featuring spiralled stems, flamboyant blooms, and spots.
And all the pieces on display have been crafted from recycled plastic, cardboard, papier-mâché, and acrylic paint, reflecting both creativity and sustainability.
“Folliowing on from the success of last year’s exhibition, inspired by the work of American artist Dale Chihuly, our Year 8 pupils have once again created something that is truly inspiring and reflects our school’s belief in the importance of of highlighting green issues,” said Westbourne headteacher Aidan Edmanson.
“They have created expressive and colourful sculptures that bring thwir own modern twist to a great artist’s themes, reflecting both creativity and sustainability.”