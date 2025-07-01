Westbourne pupils bloom with new Botanical Gardens exhibition

Art and nature come together in a special new exhibition with a green theme by pupils from Sheffield’s Westbourne School at the city’s Botanical Gardens.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flowers That Bloom in the Cosmos, which is on display at the gardens until July 17, is a collection of colourful floral sculptures inspired by the work of Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama.

The exhibition draws inspiration from Kusama's giant, Triffid-like fibreglass sculptures, instantly recognisable for their striking colours and use of polka dots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drawing on Kusama’s themes, the Year 8 Westbourne pupils have created pieces featuring spiralled stems, flamboyant blooms, and spots.

Recycling forms a central theme of the exhibition.

And all the pieces on display have been crafted from recycled plastic, cardboard, papier-mâché, and acrylic paint, reflecting both creativity and sustainability.

“Folliowing on from the success of last year’s exhibition, inspired by the work of American artist Dale Chihuly, our Year 8 pupils have once again created something that is truly inspiring and reflects our school’s belief in the importance of of highlighting green issues,” said Westbourne headteacher Aidan Edmanson.

“They have created expressive and colourful sculptures that bring thwir own modern twist to a great artist’s themes, reflecting both creativity and sustainability.”