Wentworth Woodhouse tour for Women’s History Month sparks happy memories for former Sheffield teacher

Memories of her time at what was surely the grandest teacher-training college in the land flooded back when Joy Alexander-Hall took the latest tour at Wentworth Woodhouse in Rotherham.

Sheffielder Joy was a student at the Grade I listed stately home in the 1950s, shortly after huge swathes of it became the Lady Mabel College of Physical Education.

She headed back to the house last week to join a Women of Wentworth Woodhouse tour, which runs throughout March for UK Women In History Month.

The tour celebrates the lives of six women who lived or worked at the great country house during its 250-year history.

Their fascinating stories can be told thanks to painstaking work by Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust’s volunteer researchers and its House Researcher and Lead Guide.

Joy, whose Lady Mabel years spanned 1954-7, was delighted to find that the tour featured two women who helped to shape her career - her first college Principal, Miss Nancy Moller, and the aristocrat Lady Mabel Florence Harriet Wentworth-Fitzwilliam.

It was Lady Mabel, sister of the 7th Earl Fitzwilliam, who came up with the idea to lease much of the house to West Riding County Council for use as the college.

The agreement meant the council took responsibility for repairs and maintenance - vitally important as the Fitwilliams struggled to meet the cost of maintaining their huge family home.

Miss Nancy Moller, the Lady Mabel College of Physical Education's first Principal

Miss Moller, the college’s Principal from 1950-55, took on the Local Education Authority in a bid to get better-quality local food for her students. She lost the battle and was so angry about the low quality and excessive provisions sent by Local Authority-approved suppliers, she resigned.

Joy, who arrived at Wentworth Woodhouse in 1954 aged 18 and enjoyed dancing classes in the grand Marble Saloon, has fond memories of her.

“Miss Moller was a very gracious lady and always immaculately dressed in elegant suits and dresses. We often saw her around the building and to be honest, she could have passed for the Lady of the Manor,” she said.

“Every night in the dining room, she would be at the high table with her staff. She said Grace in Latin and we girls were on a rota to sit at the table with them, so we learned dinner table etiquette.”

Joy Alexander-Hall and House Researcher and Lead Guide David Allott in the Van Dyck Room at Wentworth Woodhouse, which served as the Lady Mabel College’s staff room

Joy, who lives in Dore, added: “I remember she had a lovely speaking voice. One Christmas we were all in the Pillared Hall and she recited Incy Wincy Spider and The old Lady Who Swallowed A Fly, showing a very different side of her personality. I don’t know why she chose nursery rhymes but we sat, spellbound.

“When she left her post, most of us didn’t know. Certainly there was no fuss about it. I only found out many years later that she had resigned for the sake of her principles, though that does fit with her character.

“I think her opinions were right and I was very pleased her story was included in the tour. All the women featured showed courage in their convictions.

“She was a very strong woman and a good role model for her students. The college produced some very capable women.”

Former Lady Mabel student Joy Alexander-Hall in the Marble Saloon at Wentworth Woodhouse, where her college dance lessons were held

Joy, who lives in Dore, went on to play squash for England, hockey for Yorkshire and cricket for Yorkshire and the North and forge a career in teaching.

She taught at High Storrs Grammar for ten years and lectured in sport at the University of Sheffield for 18 years,

Her high-ranking coaching credentials in hockey, cricket and squash advanced the careers of many female players and took her to the USA and later Zambia, where she trained the national hockey team.

Women of Wentworth Woodhouse tours are running on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays from March 2- 28. https://wentworthwoodhouse.org.uk/whats-on/women-of-wentworth-woodhouse/