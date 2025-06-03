Weekend of food, music and fun on the menu this month at Fox Valley’s Lunchfest

The Fox Valley food festival Lunchfest is back this month with a great line up of food and drink stalls as well as music, entertainment and family friendly fun, all planned for the weekend of June 21st and 22nd.

Around 40 food and drink traders will be taking part in this year’s event, cooking up everything from spicy curries, juicy burgers and delicious kebabs to mouthwatering sweet treats, drinks and ice cream. Bubble waffles and bubble tea will also be making a return.

Popular traders taking part this year include Cookie Smith, Yorkshire Crepe Co, The Greedy Greek and Devons Kitchen as well as Bradfield Brewery. House of Chester will also have a full range of treats for Fox Valley’s four-legged friends and the whole event has been organised to be dog friendly.

Music in the Piazza is planned in conjunction with the Valley Music Festival on the Saturday as part of the two-day programme of entertainment.

Dozens of stalls will be set up in the market area at Fox Valley with a bar, event seating and a children’s activity area organised by Little Einsteins planned for the event. Young visitors can also enjoy children’s rides and free face painting.

As well as music in the Fox Valley bandstand there will also be entertainment in the market area, including performances by local dance groups Branching Out and Dance Dynamique. The annual event also celebrates Fox Valley’s 9th anniversary.

Centre manager at Fox Valley Claire Biltcliffe said: “We have a really lovely event planned for Lunchfest this year and some fantastic street food traders who are joining us with food from around the world. We also have some great cheeses, sauces, curry pastes, gin and beer for our visitors to enjoy at home.

“We’re pleased to be working with the team from Valley Music Festival again to bring some fabulous local performers as part as well we other local entertainers who will be joining us. Put the date in your diary and we’re look forward to a great weekend!”

Further details of the entertainment programme will be shared on the Fox Valley website closer to the event www.foxvalleysheffield.co.uk