Wear it Pink as panto cast raise £300 for Breast Cancer Research
The company is currently preparing for a new pantomime version of classic fairy tale Rapunzel, on stage at Sheffield’s Montgomery Theatre from January 28 to February 1.
But cast members took time to get into the pink with an evening of cakes and games on a pink theme and even a pink-inspired colouring competition for the youngest members of the company.
“This night was more than just about wearing pink,” said the show’s director Matthew Walker.
“It was a tribute to the memory of the many friends and family we have lost to breast cancer and a show of support for those still fighting their battles with courage every day.
“Together, we honour, remember, and fight so thank you to all of our cast who got involved and helped to raise such a fantastic amount.”
Tickets for Rapunzel are now available at https://www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/events/rapunzel/dates