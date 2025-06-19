Wayne Sables sponsors Sykehouse International Film Festival

Award-winning South Yorkshire film maker Wayne Sables has been confirmed as a sponsor of the 2025 Sykehouse International Film Festival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sykehouse Filmfest is an international film festival dedicated to rewarding filmmakers and writers from all over the world.

The festival was launched in 2024 by author and multiple-award winning screenwriter Samantha Lee Howe as a platform to celebrate film and which reward filmmakers by getting their work in front of an audience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second festival will be on June 27 and 28 at Owston Hall in Owston, just north of Doncaster.

Wayne Sables is sponsoring the Sykehouse International Film Festival.

“I grew up just a short distance from the venue and attended Owston Skellow Primary School so this festival is very much at the heart of where my love of film came from,” said Wayne.

“This is the sort of event I would have loved to have been a part of when I was starting out on my career as a film maker so I was delighted to be given the opportunity to be a sponsor.

“I look forward to seeing the work that has been submitted and hope we will be able to spot at least one major film maker of the future among the entries.”