Vodafone launches free 7-day network trial in Sheffield

Vodafone launches its eSIM network trial in Sheffield, offering a free 7-day trial of its network - without changing their number and with no strings attached.

With no commitments or strings attached, Vodafone invites users to experience Sheffield’s Most Reliable Network* for 7-days completely free with 50GB of data, 500 minutes and 500 texts included. To take advantage of the trial, non-Vodafone mobile customers simply scan a QR code (which can be found across Sheffield) or visit vodafone.uk/FREETRIALSHEF to sign up online, with the eSIM being installed via the My Vodafone app. All they need to try the network for free is an eSIM compatible smartphone.

Non-Vodafone customers can join the network trial without changing their existing number or swapping their SIM card. This means customers can use Vodafone’s award-winning network** for their data connection and still enjoy their favourite social media and messaging apps as normal whilst also making and receiving calls & texts on their existing number. They can simply switch between Vodafone’s network and their current provider easily through their device settings.

Nearly 12.4 thousand calls are made in Sheffield on an average weekday on the Vodafone network alone, with 57.8TB of data used the equivalent of streaming 1,500 hours of HD films or 1.7 million hours of music with the S2 area being the busiest district when it comes to data usage, topping the table for voice calls with 1.8K per day.

Vodafone data shows that Wednesday is the busiest day for data in Sheffield’s S2 district, with an average of 8.4 TB of data usage on weekdays, which accounts for 14.3% of total data daily usage on a weekday in Sheffield

Vodafone is planning on rolling this trial out across a range of cities. It will also bring it back to some of the UK’s most loved festivals, such as Glastonbury Festival and Boardmasters Festival, giving everyone attending the opportunity to experience Vodafone’s award-winning connectivity.

To join the 7-day network trial visit: vodafone.uk/FREETRIALSHEF