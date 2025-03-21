Viral Sensation Karl Porter Comes to Steelyard Kelham
After doing the rounds on the comedy circuit for many years, Karl Porter had a dramatic turning point in 2023 when a clip of his Comedy Routine went viral on social media.
The slow motion goal celebration Karl impressively acted out gained over 50 Million views on his Instagram page alone and was shared on multiple platforms all over the world, Karl then featured in interviews about his viral fame on BBC News, TalkSport, ESPN, NewZealand Breakfast, BT Canada and many more.
With a carefree attitude and knack for turning everyday events into hilarious, relatable stores, Karl’s performances are always high-energy and full of fun. Get ready for an evening of chaos, laughter, and a party atmosphere.
The supporting acts include Huddersfield-based eccentric Andy Mitchell, who has an undying friendship with Netflix Tiger King star Joe Exotic; Alex Mettrick & his cat Clive, who have taken the northern comedy circuit by storm; and the award-winning Jonathan Kiernan.
Headliner Karl Porter, said of the event “Really looking forward to coming to Sheffield, one of my favourite places to gig - the venue looks amazing!”
Steelyard Comedy is a comedy night taking place on Saturday, April 12from 8pm at Steelyard, Sheffield’s premier events venue, - an exciting and fresh urban location in Kelham Island.
For more information about the event please visit: https://www.comedybay.co.uk