Viral football sensation The Royal Oak brings live show to Sheffield City Hall

One of the UK’s most talked-about Sunday League teams is heading off the pitch and onto the stage this autumn, as The Royal Oak brings its first ever live tour to Sheffield City Hall on Saturday, 25th October 2025.

Following their viral rise to internet fame, The Royal Oak’s creator is taking transparency to a new level – offering fans a rare glimpse behind the scenes of the country’s most beloved grassroots football club. With his trademark humour and candid insight, this live show promises stories, surprises, and shenanigans that can’t be missed.

Expect special guests, a meat raffle, the legendary Bob the Bucket, and more in a one-of-a-kind evening celebrating the chaos, community and charm of non-league football.

Venue Presale opens Thursday, 10th July at 9am (accessible by signing up to the Sheffield City Hall newsletter)

General Sale begins Friday, 11th July at 9am