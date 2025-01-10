Utilita Arena Sheffield prepares for final DL12 Indoor Bike Trials

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The stage is set for an unforgettable evening of world-class competition as DL12 Indoor Bike Trials makes its triumphant return to Utilita Arena Sheffield for the third and final time on Saturday, 18 January 2025.

Bringing together the elite of bike trials, this year’s event features an awe-inspiring lineup of riders, including multiple winning World Champion Toni Bou, who will once again defend his King of Steel title. Joining him are competitors Gabriel Marcelli, Jaime Busto, Adam Raga, Jack Peace, Harry Hemingway, Gael Chatagno, and Sondre Haga. Each rider will navigate a challenging course that promises to push their skills to the limit.

This final edition of DL12 Indoor Bike Trials marks the end of a spectacular journey, making it a must-see event for fans of the sport. Attendees will witness breathtaking feats of balance, precision, and athleticism as riders take on obstacles designed to test even the most experienced competitors.

Tickets for DL12 Indoor Bike Trials V3.0 are on sale. Don’t miss your last chance to be part of history at this landmark event. For more information please visit the Utilita Arena Sheffield website.