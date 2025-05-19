Urinetown team twin their Drama Studio toilets for show week

By John Highfield
Contributor
Published 19th May 2025, 09:06 BST
Updated 19th May 2025, 11:00 BST
The year’s most unusual musical is having an international impact as it supports a major overseas charity.

Handsworth and Hallam Theatre Company’s production of the award-winning Urinetown takes to the stage at The University of Sheffield Drama Studio from June 3 to 7.

It’s an acclaimed satirical comedy set in a dystopian future where a long-running water shortage has made private toilets illegal and citizens must pay to use public facilities which are controlled by a corrupt corporation.

And that’s why the show’s production team decided to support a charity that offers real support to countries where sanitation is a continuing problem.

Urinetown stars Neil Kirkman and Emily Germon with the company's Toilet Twinning certificates.
Urinetown stars Neil Kirkman and Emily Germon with the company’s Toilet Twinning certificates.

The Toilet Twinning charity funds hygiene education via community-led workshops and sources local materials for families and communities to build their own toilets.

For show week Handsworth and Hallam has twinned the two public toilets at the University Drama Studio with two toilets in Africa - one in Uganda and the other in Mozambique - with their sponsorship going towards supporting clean, safe, sanitised conditions.

“Urinetown is a very funny show but it is built on a real life problems of climate crisis, water shortage and drought so we wanted to do something to highlight real life problems and play a small part in supporting charity work in this area,” said the company’s Marketing and Publicity representative Lou Loftus.

“We have twinned a toilet in Uganda and one in Mozambique and for each one we receive a certificate which will be framed and in the Ladies’ and Men’s toilets during show week at the Drama Studio.

“It’s a small gesture but one that we hope will highlight the very serious issue of our relationship with our planet's most important resource.”

For more about the show and for tickets visit www.hhtcsheffield.com

