Unwrap the magic of Christmas at the Tropical Butterfly House Wildlife Conservation Park.

Santa’s Woodland Grotto and Meet & Greet Christmas Character appearances take place on the following dates only*:

Saturday December 6 - Elfy Shelfy | Sunday December 14 - Festive Pup Fun

Saturday December 13 - Green Grouch & Cindy Lou |Sunday December 14 - Blue Alien Buddy

Saturday December 20 - Festive Pup Fun | Sunday December 21 - Ice Queen and Jolly Snowman

Monday December 22 - Blue Alien Buddy | Tuesday December 23 - Green Grouch & Cindy Lou | Wednesday December 24 - Meet our Merry Mice

Capture a moment of wild winter wonder as you wander along the woodland walk to meet Santa and his helper in his enchanting Woodland Grotto. Don’t forget to purchase a Santa gift and your child will receive a magic snowflake token from Santa to exchange for a gift of their choice at Santa's Toy Shop located in the Jungle Gift Shop.

The wildlife park’s Magical Meet and Greet Christmas Characters appearances take place between 11am - 3pm – perfect for photo opportunities and making dreams come true!

There’s so much fa-la-la fun waiting for you at the Elf’s Workshop, stuffed full of festive crafts and activities. Decorate a gingerbread cookie, gather some scrumptious reindeer food to take home ready for Christmas Eve and write and post a letter in Santa's singing post box!**

Where will your ‘Elf Explorer’ passport take you? Pick up a trail and embark on a festive journey through the park, discovering fascinating facts about animals and habitats from around the world! Complete fun challenges and collect the stamps to unlock a sweet treat reward!

Don't miss more Christmas crackers around the park – jingle all the way on board the tractor-trailer ride and take a ‘elfie selfie’ on the festive sleigh or in a flurry of snow at the giant Polar Bear! Find one of many special hidden ‘Christmas Puddings’ to win a merry prize and don’t forget to wear your Christmas jumpers to make spirits bright!

Enjoy animal encounters and keeper talks and chuckle at the elf-tastic fun and frolics and tinsel tails in the Animal Antics show.

Warm up at Lottie’s Coffee Lounge where festive favourites are on the menu, from glorious Gingerbread Lattes to luxurious Irish Cream Hot Chocolates! Fun themed children’s picnic boxes are available to add-on to your online booking (pre-booking essential).

‘Tis the season to be jolly - for magical memories you won’t forget, come back time and time again during the festivities and beyond with the ‘Visit & Save Card’ return visit offer.***

Book here for Magical Christmas Experience dates https://butterflyhouse.digitickets.co.uk/category/67042

Normal park admission applies: Adults £17.95, Child / Senior / Student £16.95, Under 2s and Members FREE. Family tickets available. Park open 10am – 4pm on event days.

Tropical Butterfly House Wildlife Conservation Park | Woodsetts Road, North Anston, nr Sheffield S25 4EQ | 01909 569416 | [email protected] | www.butterflyhouse.co.uk

* Woodland Grotto and Meet and Greet Christmas Character dates and times: December 6 -7, 13 – 14 December 20 – 24 | 10am - 3pm. See signage on the day for full schedule and break times.

Every child can see Santa as part of their admission to the park. You may visit the grotto at any time during grotto advertised opening hours. Age-related gifts can also be purchased in advance online with your admission tickets or on the day for just £8.50. When purchasing a gift, your child will receive a magic snowflake token from Santa to then exchange for a gift of their choice in Santa’s Toy Shop located in the Jungle Gift Shop.

**Elf’s Workshop: Some activities in this area may be charged for.

***Visit and Save Card promotion terms apply, see https://www.butterflyhouse.co.uk/whats-on/news/2025/10/23/visit-and-save-offer for details.

Booking online in advance is recommended to avoid disappointment. Normal park admission prices apply. Magical Christmas Experience event days are included in Annual Membership and Visit and Save card advance bookings made online (subject to availability). See website for non-event day winter opening days and times.

