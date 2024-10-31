Unique theatrical experience coming to Sheffield City Hall

Tigerslane Studios, renowned for its captivating true-crime productions, is thrilled to announce the launch of the new season of “Murder Trial Tonight - The Doorstep Case.” A west end production touring the UK & Ireland with glowing 5 star reviews arrives at Sheffield City Hall on 30 April 2025.

This unique theatrical experience brings true-crime stories to life. In the third season, a mother returns home in the early hours of the morning after a night out celebrating her birthday, only to find her daughter murdered on her doorstep. The boyfriend of the daughter has been charged with the murder. Is the boyfriend guilty of murder, or is the killer still at large?

The story begins on screen, giving the audience the backdrop and opening to the true-crime story. Then, the action moves to the stage for a live murder trial, immersing the audience in a fast-paced courtroom experience. As members of the jury, the audience plays a crucial role in this thrilling murder mystery. Both the prosecution and defence present their cases, cross-examine witnesses, and at the end of the show, the audience deliberates and delivers their verdict: Guilty or Not Guilty.

The production then returns to the screen where it is revealed what really happened in the true case. Question is - did you deliver the correct verdict?

Book your tickets and be a part of the gripping world of "Murder Trial Tonight III." Book your seat on Jury Service now.