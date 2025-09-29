Unique charity relay race supports Roundabout this weekend

A unique 24-hour relay run makes its Sheffield debut this weekend, raising money for South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24 Hour Run Against Homelessness will take place from midday on Saturday October 4 to midday Sunday October 5, with runners, walkers and supporters joining the continuous relay of 5 kilometre laps.

The event was started by a group of students in Manchester in 2019 to raise money for the Greater Manchester Mayor’s Charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, it has gone from strength to strength, uniting running communities and raising over £105,000 for homelessness charities across the UK.

The 24 Hour Run Against Homelessness makes its Sheffield debut this weekend, supporting Roundabout.

Following the successful launch of the Birmingham edition last year, the event is expanding again in 2025, bringing the relay to Sheffield, Leeds and Hereford for the first time.

In Sheffield, the event will raise money for Roundabout, the charity committed to ending youth homelessness in South Yorkshire, providing a safe place to live and tailored support so that young people can progress to independence and successfully break the cycle of homelessness.

Participants can join at any time during the 24-hour period to run or walk a 5km lap, led by friendly run leaders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everyone can complete as many, or as few, laps as they like, through joining via Marmadukes cafe Cambridge Street.

The organisers have set the ambitious target of raising £3,000 for Roundabout in Sheffield’s debut year, with support from Run Happy RC as host club.

Sharing his hopes for this year’s expansion, The 24 Hour Run Against Homelessness co-founder Thomas Lewis says: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the support over the years.

“The running community, local companies and so many other organisations have come together to make a real difference and we’re hoping to find the same response in every city.”

To find out more visit https://www.the24hourrun.co.uk/ or to make a donation visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/sheff-24-hour-run-2025