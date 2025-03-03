Uncovering Sheffield's Community Creative Talents

Last year’s MOBO Fringe events in Sheffield showcased the musical talents that overflow in the city. The MOBO Fringe Showcase at the Winter Gardens was possibly the first time that the quality and quantity of the city’s black creativity had been visible outside that community. Natasha Farrell, from Crookes, was part of this daytime celebration of black music and culture, and it inspired her to create an event that would allow more ‘hidden’ talents like hers to take part.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunday Best is being held at The Steamworks on Randall Street on Sunday 20 April from 11am-6pm. A family-friendly celebration of the stars within all of Sheffield’s communities, with food, music and stalls plus an Easter Bonnet Parade for children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natasha’s designs are mostly sold through her online store – Amanikush. Natasha channelled her creative forces into the MOBO domino sets that were part of the musicians’ goody bags, but her work is best known in the US. Her hairpieces have been worn by Emmy award-winning actor Tanisha Arnold, featured in the Disney Black Princesses photography project from LaChanda Gatson and Creative Soul and they are used by many stylists in the music industry, looking for something bespoke for their clients. She also creates unique fashion items for people with pizzazz!

Natasha said “Sheffield is a city with many diverse communities who tend to hold events within their own local venues, so the quality of what is actually here in Sheffield is often hidden from view. Almost all my pieces are exported to America and Australia and I realised that I cannot be the only Sheffield artist looking for a quality venue which is a bit more mainstream. I want to recruit creatives from all of the city’s minority communities - new and old, artists young and mature and give everyone a chance to shine and be seen.”

The goody bag MOBO dominos created by Amanikush

After the venue was chosen, Natasha paired with Land A Party, an event services and planning company that recently celebrated its second year of business in Sheffield. They met at a mayoral reception for Sheffield Women in Business and Land A Party have been helping to source vendors. Mackeda and Natasha are both making a name for themselves in the city and see Sunday Best as the start of a new wave of truly inclusive events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are interested in trading at Sunday Best, email Natasha at [email protected] or complete this form https://docs.google.com/document/d/19lO8vfbXIr8w_w-DUpqJB4AqHvbh_Vaevoino5koxQ0/edit?usp=sharing