A city centre bar is set for a stunning makeover later this week thanks to award-winning artist Maria Marinou. Trippets Lounge Bar is set to host a two-week exhibition by the Athens-born painter.

Artist Maria Marinou

Maria Marinou will be displaying her abstract art at the renowned bar on Trippet Lane.

Debbie Shaw, co-owner of Trippets Lounge Bar, said: “Maria exhibited some of her work with us in 2022 and it went down incredibly well so it’s a privilege to be able to do it again. We’re big fans of art and Maria Marinou @Trippets Lounge Bar will be our first exhibition of 2023.”

Maria Marinou spent five years at the Athens School of Fine Art before doing a masters at the University of Sheffield. She was awarded a distinction from both institutions and, in 2019, she was runner-up in the People’s Choice Award at the Fronteer Art Exhibition. She is also an archaeologist.

One of artist Maria Marinou's abstract paintings

She said: “I had a wonderful reaction to my work earlier last year when it was exhibited at Trippets so I’m really looking forward to doing it again. ”

Maria Marinou @Trippets Lounge Bar is free and it runs from this Thursday, January 19th, until February 5th.

