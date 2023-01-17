Maria Marinou will be displaying her abstract art at the renowned bar on Trippet Lane.
Debbie Shaw, co-owner of Trippets Lounge Bar, said: “Maria exhibited some of her work with us in 2022 and it went down incredibly well so it’s a privilege to be able to do it again. We’re big fans of art and Maria Marinou @Trippets Lounge Bar will be our first exhibition of 2023.”
Maria Marinou spent five years at the Athens School of Fine Art before doing a masters at the University of Sheffield. She was awarded a distinction from both institutions and, in 2019, she was runner-up in the People’s Choice Award at the Fronteer Art Exhibition. She is also an archaeologist.
She said: “I had a wonderful reaction to my work earlier last year when it was exhibited at Trippets so I’m really looking forward to doing it again. ”
Maria Marinou @Trippets Lounge Bar is free and it runs from this Thursday, January 19th, until February 5th.
More information via www.trippetsloungebar.co.uk