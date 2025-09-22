Treat grandma and grandpa to a magical time at Gulliver’s Valley

Fun at Gulliver's

Children can treat their grandparents to a fantastic, fun-packed visit to Gulliver’s Valley during a special weekend in October.

Grandparents Weekend at the Rother Valley theme park takes place on October 4-5, with free entry for two grandparents with each full-paying person.

Resort mascots Gully and Gilly Mouse have lots of excitement in store for families, with 50+ fantastic rides, attractions, shows and activities at the resort which this year is marking its fifth birthday.

New for this year are Crazy Planes and Turbo Towers in the Gulliver’s Gears area, with Turbo Towers offering riders treetop views of the Rother Valley before plunging them down a 15-metre drop, while Crazy Planes invites you to buckle up and enjoy a ‘flight’ which spins guests through the skies!

All your other favourite rides and attractions will be there, including Apache Falls, Ghostly Galleon pirate ship, Lost Jurassic World, alongside Gulliver’s Gears, which also houses the Grand Prix Racer rollercoaster and a range of classic cars.

Craig Seedhouse, resort director at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “We have enjoyed an incredible year celebrating five years since the park opened, and as we look towards autumn it’s great that we have more superb events lined up such as Grandparents Weekend to continue the birthday feelgood factor! Youngsters really love to show their grandparents around the park, particularly their favourite rides.”

Day tickets to Gulliver’s Valley for Grandparents Weekend cost £23 per person, with free entry for children under 90cms tall.

If you want to make it an extra special treat for nan and grandad, why not book the family in for an overnight stay. Gulliver’s Valley has a variety of family accommodation options to choose from, including Unicorn and Princess Suites, Pirate Lodges, Western Cabins, Fairytale Hideouts, and the mighty Megalodon Lodge.

Gulliver’s Valley is one of four theme park resorts in the Gulliver’s family – alongside Gulliver’s Kingdom in Matlock Bath, Gulliver’s World in Warrington, and Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes.

For more information and to book your tickets, visit: www.gulliversvalleyresort.co.uk