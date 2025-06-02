Treat dad to an all-action Father’s Day weekend at Gulliver’s Valley

Dads are in for a real treat later this month when Gulliver’s Valley celebrates Father’s Day Weekend with a cool special offer.

For Saturday, June 14 and Sunday, June 15 entry to the resort in the Rother Valley is free for each adult who is accompanied by one full-paying child (over 90cms in height).

Gully and Gilly Mouse and their friends will guarantee dads a warm Father’s Day welcome to the resort, where action-packed family fun awaits.

Gulliver’s Valley, which this year is celebrating its fifth birthday, is home to more than 50 exciting rides, attractions, shows and activities, including two brand-new rides – Turbo Tower and Crazy Planes – in the Gulliver’s Gears area, alongside the Grand Prix Racers rollercoaster and a range of classic cars which are on display.

Other popular favourites include the Apache Falls ride, Ghostly Galleon pirate ship, a mini-farm, and the Lost Jurassic World area with its fantastic animatronic dinosaurs.

Craig Seedhouse, resort director at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “It’s an exciting year for us at the resort and it makes these great family celebrations even more special. The five years have flown by, and we have so many fantastic memories to look back on – and here’s to making many more over the next five years!”

Adventurous families can turn their Father’s Day visit to Gulliver’s Valley into a weekend stay, with a range of accommodation available, including Unicorn and Princess Suites, Pirate Lodges, Captain’s Dens, Mermaid Dens, Lost World Lodges and the Megalodon Lodge.

For more information and to book your tickets, visit the website.