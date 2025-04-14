‘Toy Bank’ Weekend returns to Gulliver’s Valley in support of KidsOut charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Gulliver’s Valley will host its second annual Toy Bank Weekend in support of KidsOut, a charity working with children affected by domestic abuse.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The theme park in the Rother Valley will discount the price of tickets for the weekend of April 26 and 27 for visitors who bring along a new, unused toy (one per booking) to donate when they arrive.

Prices for Toy Bank Weekend will be reduced from the online advance booking price of £22.50 to just £15 for both adults and children. The normal free entry to Gulliver’s Valley for children under 90cms in height will apply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KidsOut is a national charity which supports mothers and children who have escaped domestic abuse. The toys donated over the weekend will go towards making up Toy Boxes that the charity put together for children in refuge up and down the UK.

Gulliver’s mascot Gully with a haul of toys donated at the successful Toy Bank weekend held in 2024.

Craig Seedhouse, resort director at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “Toy Bank Weekend was a fantastic event last year, with families donating so many wonderful toys. We anticipate another bumper weekend in support of KidsOut, which is a charity we hold close to our hearts in the Gulliver’s family.”

Each year more than 20,000 children flee domestic abuse to seek sanctuary in refuge or a safehouse. Typically leaving home with only the clothes on their back, these children have either witnessed or experienced physical, emotional, and even sexual abuse and arrive at refuge with nothing.

Each Toy Box contains 10 brand new age and gender-appropriate toys, such as family games, jigsaw puzzles, craft activities, educational games, action figures/dolls, books, outdoor play and cuddly toys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise Sherwood, community engagement manager, at KidsOut said: “Receiving a Toy Box can help children regain a sense of normality. This simple gesture can make the world seem kinder and give young people a reason to invite other children to play. Working with such a well-known and popular name like Gulliver’s is a wonderful boost for the profile of KidsOut, which is a small national charity.”

If you are coming to Gulliver’s Valley for Toy Bank Weekend, there is so much to see and do, with more than 30 exciting rides, attractions, shows and activities to enjoy, including Apache Falls, Ghostly Galleon pirate ship, Lost Jurassic World, and Gulliver’s Gears, which is home to the Grand Prix Racer rollercoaster and a range of classic cars.

For those looking to make the most of the weekend by turning their visit into an overnight stay, the park has a variety of accommodation options, including Unicorn and Princess Suites, Pirate Lodges, Captain’s Dens, Mermaid Dens, Lost World Lodges and the Megalodon Lodge.

Toy Bank Weekend tickets can be purchased online via www.gulliversvalleyresort.co.uk

For more information about the work of KidsOut, visit: https://www.kidsout.org.uk/