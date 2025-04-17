Top folk/rock duo are back after eight years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of the country's foremost folk/rock duos are returning to local village venue by popular demand.

Katriona Gilmore and Jamie Roberts - nominated three times as the best double act at the BBC Folk Awards at the Royal Albert Hall - are making a welcome return to Letwell after an absence of eight years touring Britain, mainland Europe and Canada.

Katriona (mandolin, fiddle and vocals) and Jamie (guitar) met at Leeds College of Music and went on to release their debut album in 2008.

Five more albums have followed since then with the pair winning acclaim for their trademark harmonies and song-writing.

Stand out appearances at Glastonbury caught the eye of rock legends Fairport Convention, and led to the couple touring the country with the band.

Gilmore and Roberts playing at Letwell village hall on Friday May 16th with limited tickets priced £15 available from Martyn

on 07909 960 422 or 01909 731626.

Doors open at 8 pm. Music starts at 8.30. Email inquiries to [email protected]