Tim Horton and Sheffield Chamber Orchestra in concert - last tickets remaining
There are just a few tickets remaining for Sheffield Chamber Orchestra's Great Classical Masterpieces concert featuring Music in the Round's Tim Horton performing Schumann's Piano Concerto.
The full programme for the evening is:
- Mozart: Overture 'Cosi fan tutte'
- Delius: On hearing the first cuckoo in Spring
- Schumann: Piano Concerto
- Beethoven: Symphony No. 2 in D, Op. 36
The concert takes place on Saturday 8th March at 7.30pm, Ecclesall Parish Church.
Book your tickets online to secure seats: http://SCOrchestra.uk/concert/great-classical-masterpieces-2025/