Tim Horton and Sheffield Chamber Orchestra in concert - last tickets remaining

By Stuart Green
Contributor
Published 7th Mar 2025, 16:54 BST
Updated 7th Mar 2025, 17:00 BST
Great Classical MasterpiecesGreat Classical Masterpieces
Great Classical Masterpieces
There are just a few tickets remaining for Sheffield Chamber Orchestra's Great Classical Masterpieces concert featuring Music in the Round's Tim Horton performing Schumann's Piano Concerto.

The full programme for the evening is:

  • Mozart: Overture 'Cosi fan tutte'
  • Delius: On hearing the first cuckoo in Spring
  • Schumann: Piano Concerto
  • Beethoven: Symphony No. 2 in D, Op. 36

The concert takes place on Saturday 8th March at 7.30pm, Ecclesall Parish Church.

Book your tickets online to secure seats: http://SCOrchestra.uk/concert/great-classical-masterpieces-2025/

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice