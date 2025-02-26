Tik Tok sensation's nostalgic Assembly Bangers concert for Sheffield families

When singing teacher James B Partridge put out a Tik Tok video of school assembly songs, he never expected it to go viral.

But his compilation of classic songs instantly tapped into a national craving for nostalgia and escapism during the Covid-19 lockdowns of 2020 - attracting millions of global views.

James carried on posting and once lockdown eased, created a sell-out show where people sing along to their favourite songs from school.

The show is in Sheffield this month for a performance with city music charity Concerteenies - James’ first gig specifically aimed at a family audience.

Concerteenies runs music events for 0-7s, including its popular Greystones Gigs series, musical stories and babies concerts

“It’s so important to get young people involved in music”, said James.

“The aim is to inspire a love of singing and music that they can take with them for the rest of their lives.”

The next Sheffield Assembly Bangers shows take place on Sunday, March 30, at The Greystones pub as part of Concerteenies’ popular Greystones Gigs series.

There, attendees can expect to be catapulted back to sitting cross-legged in a dusty school gym with a wholesome mix of music, a Disney music mash-up and lively percussion.

James B Partridge is performing his show for Sheffield families for the first time

They will be in good company, as the show has already proved a hit up and down the country, including at Glastonbury and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2024.

On the appeal of the show, James said: “When I started the videos, it was about escapism during lockdown, it made people think about happier times.

“When we could get out, people loved the opportunity to get into a room with other people and have a good old singalong and a laugh.“It’s very uplifting and wholesome.

“At the Edinburgh Fringe, my timeslot was at 11.45am so there were some parents with kids and grandparents too.

Singing teacher James performing at Glastonbury Festival

“It was great to see three generations of a family coming along and having a great time hearing these classic songs.”

And of the songs, James says the most popular on his setlist are the hymns He’s Got The Whole World In His Hands and Shine, Jesus, Shine.

He added: “The really popular ones like He’s Got The Whole World In His Hands have lots of hand action in them and repetition, they are very catchy.

“Shine Jesus Shine is a song we used to love in our assemblies, but it does split the room as well as its very of the late 1980s so people born before might not know it.”

James was a singing teacher when his Tik Tok videos went viral in 2020

James B Partridge Assembly Bangers with Concerteenies is suitable for grown-ups and children aged 0-5. There are two performances at The Greystones Backroom on Greystones Road on Sunday, March 30.

Tickets cost from £4.50 for children and babies under one go free.