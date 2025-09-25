Tide Lines announce Sheffield show as they celebrate 10 years with biggest ever European & UK tour in 2026
Formed in 2016, Tide Lines released their debut single Far Side of the World that summer. Ten years on, the track has become their signature song with nearly 12 million streams, while the band themselves have gone on to achieve three consecutive Scottish number one albums — each breaking into the UK Top 15 — entirely independently. Their latest release, 2025’s Glasgow Love Story, landed them a UK No.11.
Reflecting on their journey, vocalist/guitarist Robert Robertson says: “We’ve always said if we were still doing this in 10 years’ time it would be mission accomplished. To reach this point still independent, still doing what we love, and still with the support of such amazing fans – it means everything to us.”
The 10th Anniversary Tour will see the band embark on an extensive run of European shows in April visiting Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and Denmark followed by a UK and Ireland tour in May. The celebrations will then culminate in a major birthday event in September 2026, with full details to be revealed soon. “If anyone’s enjoyed a Tide Lines show in the last 10 years, you’ll want to be there,” Robertson hints. “This is going to be the biggest of them all.”
From sold-out nights at Glasgow’s legendary Barrowlands (where they were inducted into the venue’s Hall of Fame in 2024) to festival main stages at The Reeling, Belladrum, HebCelt, and beyond, Tide Lines have become one of Scotland’s most loved bands, their anthemic indie-folk resonating far beyond the Highlands and Islands that shaped them.
TOUR DATES
Europe
Sat 11 Apr – Belgium, Denderhoutem, De Spot
Sun 12 Apr – Netherlands, Nijmegen, Doornroosje
Tue 14 Apr – Germany, Düsseldorf, Zakk
Thu 16 Apr – Germany, Frankfurt, Das Bett
Fri 17 Apr – Germany, Munich, Hansa 39
Sat 18 Apr – Germany, Leipzig, Neues Schauspiel Leipzig
Mon 20 Apr – Germany, Berlin, Lido
Wed 22 Apr – Denmark, Copenhagen, Lille Vega
Thu 23 Apr – Denmark, Esbjerg, Tobakken
Fri 24 Apr – Germany, Hamburg, Knust
Sat 25 Apr – Netherlands, Amsterdam, Tolhuistuin
UK & Ireland
Wed 6 May – Preston, 53 Degrees
Thu 7 May – Settle, Victoria Hall
Fri 8 May – Birmingham, O2 Academy 2
Sat 9 May – Cardiff, Tramshed
Mon 11 May – Oxford, O2 Academy 2
Tue 12 May – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
Wed 13 May – Cambridge, Cambridge Junction
Fri 15 May – Stroud, Subscription Rooms
Sat 16 May – Leeds, Leeds Irish Centre
Sun 17 May – Sheffield, Crookes Social Club
Tue 19 May – Liverpool, Arts Club (Theatre)
Wed 20 May – Dublin, Whelan’s
Thu 21 May – Belfast, Mandela Hall
Tickets are on sale now.