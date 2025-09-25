Tide Lines announce Sheffield show as they celebrate 10 years with biggest ever European & UK tour in 2026

2026 marks a decade since Scottish band Tide Lines first came together in a Glasgow bar and they are set to play Crookes Social Club as part of their most ambitious European and UK headline tour to date in celebration of their 10th anniversary.

Formed in 2016, Tide Lines released their debut single Far Side of the World that summer. Ten years on, the track has become their signature song with nearly 12 million streams, while the band themselves have gone on to achieve three consecutive Scottish number one albums — each breaking into the UK Top 15 — entirely independently. Their latest release, 2025’s Glasgow Love Story, landed them a UK No.11.

Reflecting on their journey, vocalist/guitarist Robert Robertson says: “We’ve always said if we were still doing this in 10 years’ time it would be mission accomplished. To reach this point still independent, still doing what we love, and still with the support of such amazing fans – it means everything to us.”

The 10th Anniversary Tour will see the band embark on an extensive run of European shows in April visiting Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and Denmark followed by a UK and Ireland tour in May. The celebrations will then culminate in a major birthday event in September 2026, with full details to be revealed soon. “If anyone’s enjoyed a Tide Lines show in the last 10 years, you’ll want to be there,” Robertson hints. “This is going to be the biggest of them all.”

From sold-out nights at Glasgow’s legendary Barrowlands (where they were inducted into the venue’s Hall of Fame in 2024) to festival main stages at The Reeling, Belladrum, HebCelt, and beyond, Tide Lines have become one of Scotland’s most loved bands, their anthemic indie-folk resonating far beyond the Highlands and Islands that shaped them.

TOUR DATES

Europe

Sat 11 Apr – Belgium, Denderhoutem, De Spot

Sun 12 Apr – Netherlands, Nijmegen, Doornroosje

Tue 14 Apr – Germany, Düsseldorf, Zakk

Thu 16 Apr – Germany, Frankfurt, Das Bett

Fri 17 Apr – Germany, Munich, Hansa 39

Sat 18 Apr – Germany, Leipzig, Neues Schauspiel Leipzig

Mon 20 Apr – Germany, Berlin, Lido

Wed 22 Apr – Denmark, Copenhagen, Lille Vega

Thu 23 Apr – Denmark, Esbjerg, Tobakken

Fri 24 Apr – Germany, Hamburg, Knust

Sat 25 Apr – Netherlands, Amsterdam, Tolhuistuin

UK & Ireland

Wed 6 May – Preston, 53 Degrees

Thu 7 May – Settle, Victoria Hall

Fri 8 May – Birmingham, O2 Academy 2

Sat 9 May – Cardiff, Tramshed

Mon 11 May – Oxford, O2 Academy 2

Tue 12 May – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

Wed 13 May – Cambridge, Cambridge Junction

Fri 15 May – Stroud, Subscription Rooms

Sat 16 May – Leeds, Leeds Irish Centre

Sun 17 May – Sheffield, Crookes Social Club

Tue 19 May – Liverpool, Arts Club (Theatre)

Wed 20 May – Dublin, Whelan’s

Thu 21 May – Belfast, Mandela Hall

Tickets are on sale now.