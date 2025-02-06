Tickle your funny bone at Support Dogs' comedy night

Banish the ‘ruff’ winter blues with a comedy night while helping people affected by autism, epilepsy and physical disability.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Support Dogs, the Sheffield-based assistance dogs charity, is once again hosting a rib-tickling evening of laughs at the city’s Leadmill venue, on Sunday 23 February.

Headlining is multi-award-winning Kiwi comic Sully O’Sullivan, while also taking to the stage are Danny Deegan, Tony Basnett and Maxine Wade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be a chance to meet some of the charity’s puppies and dogs in training.

Trainee support dog Ellis has a giggle

Sully O’Sullivan first landed on TV screens in New Zealand stand-up series, Pulp Comedy, and was dubbed a highlight of the Glasgow International Comedy Festival by The Scotsman.

He also won the International Improvaganza Tournament in Canada, featured on Australian TV’s The Comedy Channel, and appeared at UK Comedy Festivals last year with his sellout Edinburgh Fringe show, A Complete Idiot’s Guide to New Zealand.

Sully, described as a “huge comedic talent” by EdFringe Review, said: “I'm stoked to have the opportunity to help raise funds for Support Dogs , not just because it's a fantastic charity, not just because the night is being held at one of the premier live performance venues in all of Yorkshire, but mainly because if I didn't, my partner would never let me hear the end of it!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Despite the fact she works with dogs all day long she's one of those people, where if she sees a dog in public, she acts like she's never seen a single dog before in her entire life, and anything else we're doing that day instantly becomes secondary.

“As for the show itself, with the Leadmill playing regular host to one of the best comedy nights in Yorkshire, the audience know they're going to be in good hands, while having a laugh raising money for an even better cause.”

North-West comedian Danny Deegan is also a writer and actor, who has become a regular at most of the major comedy clubs in the UK since he began performing in 2003 and recently performed a headline set in the comedy tent at the Green Man festival in South Wales.

Manchester-based Hartlepudlian comic Tony Basnett has been seen across at top comedy clubs across the country and has performed at some of the UK’s major music festivals, with a mischievous and positive style that will get any crowd to warm to his charm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maxine Wade, winner of Yorkshire Comedy Awards' Best Breakthrough Act 2023 and BBC New Comedian of The Year semi-finalist, is a rising star of the northern comedy scene and combines political satire with anecdotes from her time as an NHS nurse.

With drinks, food and table seating available, and a raffle with amazing prizes up for grabs, the audience is in for a paw-some night while raising money for Support Dogs, which trains and provides assistance dogs to help autistic children, and adults affected by epilepsy or physical disability.

Doors open at 7pm for an 8pm start.

Tickets are £15 and sales are being managed by the Leadmill. To book, please visit www.leadmill.co.uk/event/support-dogs-comedy-night or call the Leadmill on 0114 2727040.