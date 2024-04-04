Thornberry ponies making a special visit to Crystal Peaks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The popular North Anston animal charity, which has just celebrated its 35 anniversary, recently opened a shop in the Crystal Peaks East Mall.

And to remind shoppers just why the Thornberry team need the public’s continued support, it’s popular ponies will be at the Crystal Peaks North Walk, close to Next and Marks & Spencer, from 11am to 1.30pm on April 20.

The visit will also promote the charity’s Fun at the Farm event, hhich will be held at Thornberry’s Equine Centre on May 11 from 11am to 3pm.

The Thornberry ponies are coming to Crystal Peaks

“We were delighted that the Thornberry team brought their first shop to Crystal Peaks last autumn and that it has already proved such popular addition to our retail offer,’ said centre manager Lee Greenwood.