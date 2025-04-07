This Week & Utilita Arena Sheffield: Jeff Wayne’s The War of The Worlds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Get ready for an unmissable night of music, spectacle, and sci-fi drama as Jeff Wayne’s The War of The Worlds – The Spirit of Man Tour lands at Utilita Arena Sheffield for one night only this April.

Starring Max George (The Wanted) and Maisie Smith (Strictly Come Dancing, EastEnders) as Parson Nathaniel and his wife Beth, this production marks a series of exciting firsts. Not only will fans see the real-life couple take to the stage together in these iconic roles, but this also marks Maisie's professional singing debut and Max's first foray into acting.

“The moment I met Max & Maisie I knew they were the perfect fit,” says composer Jeff Wayne. “Their chemistry on and off stage brings something truly special to these roles.”

Jeff Wayne’s The War of The Worlds

Backed by a stellar cast (with more names to be revealed soon), a live orchestra conducted by Jeff Wayne himself, and Liam Neeson appearing as The Journalist via stunning 3D holography, this is arena theatre on a jaw-dropping scale.

Expect a huge multimedia experience: dazzling special effects, towering Martian Fighting Machines, and the music that’s captivated generations since the original concept album’s release.

With just one Sheffield date, this is your only chance to witness the spectacular 2025 tour in our city. Don’t miss out — tickets are selling fast!

Book now at: www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk