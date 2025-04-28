This Week at Utilita Arena Sheffield: Peter Kay

By Douwi Stewart
Contributor
Published 28th Apr 2025, 11:34 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2025, 12:48 BST
Get ready for a night of laughter as one of Britain's best-loved comedians, Peter Kay, brings his record-breaking stand-up tour to Utilita Arena Sheffield for two more sold-out shows on Friday May 2 and Saturday May 3.

Peter Kay’s return to stand-up has been met with phenomenal demand, with tickets selling out arenas across the UK. His latest tour, his first in over a decade, has delighted audiences everywhere with his classic observational humour, warmth, and impeccable timing.

Speaking about the tour, Peter said: “It's been wonderful doing what I love most, stand-up comedy. Laughter is more important than ever in these challenging times.”

Fans attending this week's Sheffield shows can expect an evening packed with laughter, nostalgia, and Peter’s signature take on everyday life.

For information on upcoming events at Utilita Arena Sheffield, visit www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk or follow the Arena on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, and YouTube.

