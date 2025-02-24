This Week at Utilita Arena Sheffield - Paul Smith
Get ready, Sheffield! Utilita Arena Sheffield is set for a massive week of entertainment, with side-splitting comedy taking over the stage. If you haven’t secured your tickets yet, now is the time!
Paul Smith: Pablo – Friday, 28 February
Comedy powerhouse Paul Smith is back and bigger than ever with his latest tour, Pablo. Known for his razor-sharp audience interaction and hilarious true-life stories, Smith’s latest show promises non-stop laughter from start to finish. With limited tickets remaining, this is your last chance to catch one of the UK’s most popular comedians live in Sheffield.
Final tickets available now at www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk