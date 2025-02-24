This Week at Utilita Arena Sheffield - Paul Smith

Paul Smith

Get ready, Sheffield! Utilita Arena Sheffield is set for a massive week of entertainment, with side-splitting comedy taking over the stage. If you haven’t secured your tickets yet, now is the time!

Paul Smith: Pablo – Friday, 28 February

Comedy powerhouse Paul Smith is back and bigger than ever with his latest tour, Pablo. Known for his razor-sharp audience interaction and hilarious true-life stories, Smith’s latest show promises non-stop laughter from start to finish. With limited tickets remaining, this is your last chance to catch one of the UK’s most popular comedians live in Sheffield.

