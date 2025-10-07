This week at Utilita Arena Sheffield: Katy Perry & Championship Boxing

It’s another massive week at Utilita Arena Sheffield with pop royalty Katy Perry lighting up the stage on Friday, followed by a huge night of Championship Boxing on Saturday. Here’s what’s happening...

Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour

FridayOctober 10, 2025

Pop icon Katy Perry returns to the UK for the first time in over seven years and she’s bringing The Lifetimes Tour to Sheffield! Expect a spectacular, career-spanning live show packed with all the hits from her multi-million-selling albums, including fan favourites from Teenage Dream, Prism, and her brand-new album 143.

Katy Perry

With over 115 billion streams and more than 70 million albums sold, Katy Perry remains one of the best-selling music artists of all time and her new tour promises to be a giant dance party fans won’t forget.

Know Before You Go:

We’ve put together everything you need to know ahead of the show including entry times, travel info, and accessibility details. Click below to make sure you’re all set for your night with Katy!

Championship Boxing: Allen vs Makhmudov

Championship Boxing

Saturday October 11, 2025

Get ready for a colossal night of boxing as “Cinderella Man” Dave Allen headlines at his hometown arena! The Doncaster heavyweight steps into the ring to face Arslanbek Makhmudov, a 6ft 5½in powerhouse known as “The Lion”, in a fight that promises to shake Sheffield to its core.

Know Before You Go:

We’ve put together everything you need to know ahead of the show including entry times, travel info, and accessibility details. Click below to make sure you’re all set for your night with at the boxing!

Allen is determined to seize his moment on the big stage:

“It’s always been a dream of mine to headline the Utilita Arena. I wanted the biggest fight possible and I’ve got it.”

Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn says this is “high risk, high reward” and with the WBA Inter-Continental Heavyweight title on the line, it’s set to be an all-out war for the ages.

Further undercard details will be announced soon stay tuned for more information from Matchroom Boxing and DAZN.

Whether you’re here for the pop anthems or the powerhouse punches, this weekend is one you won’t want to miss at Utilita Arena Sheffield.

Visit utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk for tickets, show guides, and all the latest event updates.