This Week at Sheffield City Hall: Unmissable Live Entertainment Awaits!

Sheffield City Hall is gearing up for another incredible week of live entertainment, bringing music, comedy, football legends, and inspirational talks to the stage. Here’s what’s coming up:

Mike + The Mechanics – Tuesday, 18 March

Following their sell-out ‘Refuelled! Tour’, Mike + The Mechanics return with the ‘Looking Back - Living The Years 2025 Tour’. Expect a night filled with timeless classics, including ‘Over My Shoulder’, ‘The Living Years’, and ‘All I Need Is A Miracle’, alongside beloved Genesis hits.

An Evening with Sheffield Wednesday Legends – Wednesday, 19 March

Mike & The Mechanics

Join five Sheffield Wednesday icons—Barry Bannan, Chris Waddle, Carlton Palmer, Mel Sterland, John Sheridan, and Nick Weaver—for an unfiltered look at their careers, the club, and behind-the-scenes stories from the world of football.

Seven Drunken Nights – The Story of The Dubliners – Thursday, 20 March

Direct from the West End, this smash-hit show returns! Celebrating the 50-year legacy of The Dubliners, this performance brings their legendary music to life in partnership with Tourism Ireland and the iconic O'Donoghue’s Pub.

Last Laugh Comedy Club – Friday, 21 March & Saturday, 22 March

Sheffield International Concert Season

For over 16 years, The Last Laugh Comedy Club has been Sheffield’s go-to night for big laughs. Join us in the Memorial Hall for a hilarious night out with top comedians and a fantastic atmosphere!

The Hallé – Friday, 21 March

The Sheffield International Concert Season continues with The Hallé, led by new Principal Conductor Kahchun Wong. This breathtaking programme features Brahms’ First Symphony, Liszt’s First Piano Concerto, and the evocative Japanese Suite for Orchestra by Ifukube.

Kim Wilde – Saturday, 22 March

Pop legend Kim Wilde embarks on her ‘Closer Tour’, performing tracks from the classic album ‘Closer’, her upcoming release, and all-time favourites like ‘Kids in America’.

Dr Rangan Chatterjee – Sunday, 23 March

Best-selling author and Feel Better, Live More podcast host Dr Rangan Chatterjee brings his life-changing insights on health, happiness, and wellbeing to the stage. Be inspired, be empowered, and learn how to thrive.

Tickets are selling fast—don’t miss out! Secure your spot now at sheffieldcityhall.co.uk.