This week at Sheffield City Hall: Music, comedy, opera & dance

Sheffield City Hall is gearing up for another exciting week of live entertainment, featuring music icons, world-class opera, top comedy acts, and dazzling dance performances. Here’s what’s coming up:

Alison Moyet – Monday, 3 March

Celebrating 40 years since the release of her #1 debut album Alf, Alison Moyet brings her unmistakable voice and chart-topping hits like Love Resurrection and All Cried Out to Sheffield.

James Martin Live – Thursday, 6 March

Ellen Kent’s Madama Butterfly

Celebrity chef James Martin returns to the stage with an all-new live tour, combining mouth-watering dishes, live cooking demonstrations, and his signature Yorkshire charm.

Last Laugh Comedy Club – Friday 7 & Saturday 8 March

Get ready for two nights of big laughs with Sheffield’s longest-running comedy night! The Last Laugh Comedy Club is back in the Memorial Hall with a brilliant compere and top comedians ready to entertain.

Ellen Kent’s Madama Butterfly – Saturday, 8 March

Puccini’s Madama Butterfly returns in a stunning new production featuring the Ukrainian Opera & Ballet Theatre Kyiv. With breathtaking sets, costumes, and an award-winning cast, this is a must-see for opera lovers.

Karen Hauer & Gorka Marquez: Speakeasy – Sunday, 9 March

Strictly Come Dancing stars Karen Hauer & Gorka Marquez invite you to a world of glamour and passion in their new show Speakeasy. Featuring Mambo, Salsa, Charleston, and more, this dance extravaganza promises an unforgettable night.

Don't miss out—secure your seats now via Sheffield City Hall website and be part of an incredible week of live entertainment!