This Week at Sheffield City Hall: Elis & John - An Audience with Coronation Street - Brighton Beach - Last Laugh Comedy Club

It’s a packed week of entertainment at Sheffield City Hall with something for everyone – from comedy and club nights to soap stars and live podcasts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thursday 18 September – Elis & John: That Feels Significant (Oval Hall)

Britain’s youngest and most relevant podcast-first broadcasters, Elis James and John Robins, bring their hit show to the stage – and this time they’re joined by producer Dave Masterman. Expect laughs, insight, and plenty of significance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday 19 & Saturday 20 September – Last Laugh Comedy Club (Memorial Hall)

Brighton Beach

Sheffield’s favourite comedy night returns with another stellar line-up of stand-up talent guaranteed to keep you laughing all weekend.

Friday, 19 September – An Audience with Coronation Street (Oval Hall)

For the first time ever, stars from the world’s longest-running soap step off the cobbles and onto the stage for an unforgettable evening of stories, memories and behind-the-scenes secrets.

Saturday, 20 September – Brighton Beach (Ballroom)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The legendary club night returns home for a one-off party with the original organisers and DJs. Expect all the classic indie anthems and unforgettable energy that made Brighton Beach a Sheffield institution.