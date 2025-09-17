This Week at Sheffield City Hall: Elis & John - An Audience with Coronation Street - Brighton Beach - Last Laugh Comedy Club

It’s a packed week of entertainment at Sheffield City Hall with something for everyone – from comedy and club nights to soap stars and live podcasts.

Thursday 18 September – Elis & John: That Feels Significant (Oval Hall)

Britain’s youngest and most relevant podcast-first broadcasters, Elis James and John Robins, bring their hit show to the stage – and this time they’re joined by producer Dave Masterman. Expect laughs, insight, and plenty of significance.

Friday 19 & Saturday 20 September – Last Laugh Comedy Club (Memorial Hall)

Sheffield’s favourite comedy night returns with another stellar line-up of stand-up talent guaranteed to keep you laughing all weekend.

Friday, 19 September – An Audience with Coronation Street (Oval Hall)

For the first time ever, stars from the world’s longest-running soap step off the cobbles and onto the stage for an unforgettable evening of stories, memories and behind-the-scenes secrets.

Saturday, 20 September – Brighton Beach (Ballroom)

The legendary club night returns home for a one-off party with the original organisers and DJs. Expect all the classic indie anthems and unforgettable energy that made Brighton Beach a Sheffield institution.

