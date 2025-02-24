This Week at Sheffield City Hall

Sheffield City Hall is gearing up for an unmissable week of entertainment, offering something for every audience. From breathtaking ballet to high-energy comedy, electrifying live music, and even a daytime dance party, there’s no better place to experience the best in live entertainment this week.

Swan Lake – Monday, 24 February | Oval Hall

The world’s most romantic ballet returns to Sheffield as Varna International Ballet brings Swan Lake to life with Tchaikovsky’s hauntingly beautiful score. From the spellbinding ballroom scenes to the moonlit lakeside, this timeless love story is a must-see for ballet lovers.

Tap Factory – Wednesday, 26 February | Oval Hall

Day Fever

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Tap Factory is an explosive fusion of dance, acrobatics, music, and comedy. This high-energy show delivers mind-blowing rhythms, breathtaking choreography, and dazzling performances that will have audiences tapping along in their seats.

Jack Savoretti – Thursday, 27 February | Oval Hall

Chart-topping singer-songwriter Jack Savoretti takes to the stage for a night of heartfelt, soulful music. With every ticket supporting War Child, this is a night of music with a powerful cause.

Psychic Sally – Thursday, 28 February | Memorial Hall

Tap Factory

The UK’s favourite psychic, Sally Morgan, brings her extraordinary abilities to Sheffield for an evening of spiritual connections and moving moments.

Russell Kane: HyperActive – Friday, 28 February | Oval Hall

Get ready for a high-energy night of laughs as award-winning comedian Russell Kane brings his new tour HyperActive to Sheffield. Expect fast-paced, physical comedy at its finest!

Last Laugh Comedy Club – Friday, 28 February & Saturday, 01 March | Memorial Hall

For over 16 years, Last Laugh Comedy Club has been a staple of Sheffield’s comedy scene. Each night promises a hilarious lineup of top-class comedians, all set in the stunning Memorial Hall.

Day Fever – Saturday, 01 March | Ballroom

Join Jon McClure (Reverend and the Makers) for the ultimate daytime party! Expect an afternoon filled with good vibes, great tunes, and non-stop dancing.

Boyzlife – Sunday, 02 March | Oval Hall

Pop superstars Keith Duffy (Boyzone) and Brian McFadden (Westlife) bring the hits of two legendary boybands to Sheffield. With over 21 UK No.1 singles between them, this is a must-see night of nostalgia and singalong anthems.

Limited tickets remain for all shows – book now at www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk