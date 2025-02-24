This Week at Sheffield City Hall
Swan Lake – Monday, 24 February | Oval Hall
The world’s most romantic ballet returns to Sheffield as Varna International Ballet brings Swan Lake to life with Tchaikovsky’s hauntingly beautiful score. From the spellbinding ballroom scenes to the moonlit lakeside, this timeless love story is a must-see for ballet lovers.
Tap Factory – Wednesday, 26 February | Oval Hall
Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Tap Factory is an explosive fusion of dance, acrobatics, music, and comedy. This high-energy show delivers mind-blowing rhythms, breathtaking choreography, and dazzling performances that will have audiences tapping along in their seats.
Jack Savoretti – Thursday, 27 February | Oval Hall
Chart-topping singer-songwriter Jack Savoretti takes to the stage for a night of heartfelt, soulful music. With every ticket supporting War Child, this is a night of music with a powerful cause.
Psychic Sally – Thursday, 28 February | Memorial Hall
The UK’s favourite psychic, Sally Morgan, brings her extraordinary abilities to Sheffield for an evening of spiritual connections and moving moments.
Russell Kane: HyperActive – Friday, 28 February | Oval Hall
Get ready for a high-energy night of laughs as award-winning comedian Russell Kane brings his new tour HyperActive to Sheffield. Expect fast-paced, physical comedy at its finest!
Last Laugh Comedy Club – Friday, 28 February & Saturday, 01 March | Memorial Hall
For over 16 years, Last Laugh Comedy Club has been a staple of Sheffield’s comedy scene. Each night promises a hilarious lineup of top-class comedians, all set in the stunning Memorial Hall.
Day Fever – Saturday, 01 March | Ballroom
Join Jon McClure (Reverend and the Makers) for the ultimate daytime party! Expect an afternoon filled with good vibes, great tunes, and non-stop dancing.
Boyzlife – Sunday, 02 March | Oval Hall
Pop superstars Keith Duffy (Boyzone) and Brian McFadden (Westlife) bring the hits of two legendary boybands to Sheffield. With over 21 UK No.1 singles between them, this is a must-see night of nostalgia and singalong anthems.
