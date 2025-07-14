'This place has a fantastic story to tell' as Sheffield Heritage venue throws open its doors this weekend

One of the finest examples of a 19th Century Cutlery Works in the UK is inviting visitors to see the place where the world's first stainless steel knives were made, and how it's thriving with new makers and volunteers.

Portand Works in Sheffield, which was saved from being turned into flats by a Community Share Offer in 2013, is once again inviting visitors to see the place where local metallurgist Harry Brearley brought his ingots of chromium and iron, to be turned into stainless steel knives in 1913 (then called 'Rustless Steel').

'People who have lived in the area for years, tell us they have never been in this place and so we're inviting everyone to join us for a tour of our historical cutlery works and to meet some of the craftspeople and volunteers who work here' says Ayesha Heaton, the General Manager of the works.

The works will be open this Saturday 19th July from 11am-4pm.

The original polishing room at Portland Works is now used for talks and exhibitions

The Works is one of the last remaining working examples of a purpose built metal trades factory, most other similar buildings having being demolished or converted into flats and offices.

Commissioned in 1876 and completed by 1879, the building is little changed since then, only the showroom area and some extensions being added later.

Today, some of the metal trade businesses that operate within the works still use original machinery and tools that have been there since the beginning.

Current makers include Andy Cole Tools , Stuart Mitchell Knives, Locksley Gin Distillery, Michael May Knives, Emma Hardy, Violin Maker and others continue to use and preserve these elements of the Works. The works is also home to around eleven artists who will have work on show during the day.

Much of the renovation work at Portland Works has been undertaken by volunteers

'Since 2013 a volunteer team have been renovating the building, sadly ravaged by half a century of neglect. It’s a tribute to the original builders that much of the fabric is being rescued', adds Ayesha.

'Our open day is free and we will have demonstrations of work, along with a brass band and the usual cake and refreshments, all supported by the Friends of Portland Works'.

Portland Works is on Randall Street, just off Bramall Lane close to the Sheffield United Stadium. For more information go to www.portlandworks.co.uk