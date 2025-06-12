This local hidden gem one of the best in the country, new research reveals

Looking for a unique way to keep yourself and your family entertained this summer? TransPennine Express has discovered the UK’s top hidden gems to help people find their next nearby adventure, away from the hustle and bustle of popular tourist spots.

The research revealed that a local destination tops the list of lesser-known but highly rated locations across the North of England and Scotland.

To gather the best hidden gems in the UK, TransPennine Express analysed a list of over 100 locations against two sets of criteria to measure both their ‘Visitor Rating Score’ (what the public thinks) and their ‘Anonymity Score’ (how well-known they are). A final score out of 100 was then determined, unveiling some of the best undiscovered locations the North has to offer.

The top 3 hidden gems in the North and Scotland

Hepworth Arcade, Hull

The Lantern Theatre, Sheffield – This tiny theatre (and the UK’s oldest) can be found in the suburbs of Sheffield and tops the list, thanks to its score of 88. This is not only down to its high Google and TripAdvisor ratings, but also its relative anonymity online – with only 700 Instagram posts and 320 monthly Google searches for the unique theatre. Leeds Discovery Centre – In second place is a treasure trove of fascinating museum collections at Leeds Discovery Centre, with a score of 87.6. Whilst receiving 2.4k monthly Google searches, the museum is highly reviewed and not widely shared on social media. Hepworth Arcade, Hull – Rounding off the top 3 is a beautifully preserved Victorian shopping arcade located in the centre of hull. With an average rating of 4.55, the arcade makes the top 3 thanks to its 388 Instagram posts and no monthly Google searches.

These hidden gems, along with the rest of our top 10 list, showcase the North and Scotland’s rich history, culture and character, offering the perfect inspiration for a weekend adventure.

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Experience & Transformation Director for TransPennine Express, comments: “The North and Scotland is brimming with some of the UK’s most enticing hidden gems, which play a vital role in showcasing our cultural heritage and supporting local economies.

At TransPennine Express, we are proud to connect travellers to these unique destinations, making it easier than ever to uncover the UK’s best-kept secrets.”

You can explore the full study for yourself here: https://www.tpexpress.co.uk/explore-the-north-and-scotland/blog/whistle-stop-wonders