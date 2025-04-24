This Family Festival is just 45 minutes outside Sheffield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Gloworm Festival is thrilled to announce loads more acts, new zones, activities and workshops that will elevate this year’s festival experience, set to take place August 8-10.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival is returning to Thoresby Park, located just 45 mins from Sheffield in north Nottinghamshire, with an incredible weekend that ticks all the boxes for making long-lasting memories.

This year, Gloworm Festival is introducing a range of exciting new zones and hands-on workshops that will engage families in a variety of fun, interactive ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hive is a high-energy zone packed with activities perfect for older kids. Highlights include the Actual Reality Arcade, where festival-goers can play all the retro classic games in real life, and HOP Wrestling, featuring live, interactive, family-friendly wrestling matches.

Skateboarding is just one of the activities at Gloworm

Kids can also unleash their creativity in the Graffiti tent, where they can get messy and make their own masterpieces, or learn rhythm and beats in the Drumming Workshops.

For budding skateboarders, The Wizard of Skate offers skateboarding workshops where children can develop new skills. Lincs Sabers brings fun, interactive lightsaber demos and workshops to fans of all ages, while the Fairground will feature traditional rides.

For families seeking a more relaxing experience, the CBeebies Zone will feature Bedtime Stories read by little ones' favourite CBeebies stars and a surprise guest or two all weekend, perfect for winding down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the youngest festival-goers, the Creative Play Zone offers Tiny Tots activities designed for toddlers, alongside a comfortable Baby Change Area and the opportunity to borrow a baby carrier from Carrying Works to make the day easier for parents.

Reality Arcade at Gloworm

The Playmobil Zone returns, offering a Playmobil Tent with many play tables for kids to explore and build their own imaginative worlds.

For those who love the outdoors, the Great Outdoors Zone brings nature to life with activities such as White Post Farm, where families can meet farm animals, learn about creepy crawlies, and watch birds of prey.

The Hay Maze offers a fun, interactive challenge made of hay bales, and kids can test their climbing skills on the Climbing Wall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Families will also enjoy a theatre experience with Handmade Theatre, featuring performances of their new show Lido Life, and the chance to ride on Mini Land Rovers, small electric vehicles kids can operate themselves.

Dua Lipa Tribute is just one of the acts set to entertain families at Gloworm Festival

In the Organix Big Picnic area, families can relax and enjoy a picnic while indulging in Face Painting, Arts & Crafts, and Educational Workshops. Expect free samples from Organix and the chance to meet The Gruffalo for a memorable photo opportunity!

Into the Woods brings a touch of magic with Sherwood Outlaws, offering a range of medieval-inspired activities such as the Knights Gauntlet, Combat Demos, and meet-and-greet opportunities with mini war horses Ocean and Dream.

Kids can also join Little Adventurers Forest School, where they’ll enjoy activities like Pond Dipping, Den Building, Mud Kitchens, and Forest Crafts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For a thrill, Axe Throwing will let participants test their aim in a safe, supervised environment, while Laser Tag provides action-packed fun for all ages.

Back by popular demand, Gloworm Beach returns for 2025, bringing a seaside escape to the heart of the festival.

Young festival-goers can dig, build, and create in the giant sandpit, while parents sit back and soak up the festival atmosphere from the deckchairs. The magic doesn’t stop there, as the mermaids are also making a splash once again, thanks to Hire a Mermaid.

People will have the chance to see them glide through the water, perform tricks and even pop up for a friendly chat or high-five, adding an extra touch of enchantment to the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Along with these fresh zones and workshops, Gloworm 2025 will feature an exciting lineup of new and returning acts.

Festival favourites include Justin Fletcher, Andy and the Odd Socks, and Sohan Kailey from Bhangra Tots. For younger festival-goers, beloved characters like PAW Patrol’s Chase and Rubble, Elmer the Patchwork Elephant, and CBeebies stars will make appearances, ensuring fun for all ages.

Fans of nostalgia will be delighted by appearances from Mr Blobby, who has always been a massive hit at the festival. Last year, he went viral with his cover of Wonderwall, and this year, festival-goers can expect his usual meet-and-greets, ensuring a fun, memorable experience for everyone. And yet another blast from the past for the adults will be the presence of Zippy and George from the classic children’s ITV show Rainbow that ran for 20 years earning cult status.

There’s loads more to keep grown ups entertained all weekend with a fantastic line up of live music from vocal powerhouse Rozalla - known for her feelgood hits such as ‘Everybody’s Free’ and ‘Faith’, and Black Lace legend Dene Michael. Then there’s all the tribute acts playing across all three days paying homage to Arctic Monkeys, The Killers, Sabrina Carpenter, Dua Lipa and Blur, so everyone can enjoy a boogie - not forgetting the famous Playmobil Rave too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Festival director Richard Walpole said: "Every year, we aim to make Gloworm even more magical for families, and 2025 is shaping up to be our most exciting year yet. With brand new zones, incredible activities, and a stellar lineup of acts, there's truly something for everyone—whether you're a tiny tot, a thrill-seeking teen, or a parent looking to make lasting memories. We can't wait to welcome everyone back to Thoresby Park for another unforgettable weekend."

Tickets for Gloworm Festival 2025 are on sale now, with family weekend camping packages and day tickets available. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.glowormfestival.co.uk