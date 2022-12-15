Theatre group's ideal Christmas offering

Local theatre group Hallam '89 are serving up an ideal pre-Christmas treat for all the family. They are presenting a play version of Roald Dahl's delightful story Fantastic Mr Fox at Crookes Club, Mulehouse Road, Sheffield on Sunday, December 18 at 12.30pm and 6.00pm.

Mr Fox with 3 of his fox cubs

This version of Roald Dahl's much-loved story, adapted for the stage by David Wood, follows the vain attempts of three farmers, Boggis, Bunce and Bean, one fat, one short, one lean, to get rid of the fox who regularly steals food from their farms.

They try to kill him by any means possible. Outwitted at every turn, the farmers' ploys backfire. Fantastic Mt Fox devises a plan which will ensure full stomachs not only for his own family but also for all his friends, who celebrate with a sumptuous feast.

With tickets selling at the give-away price of £7 (£5 for concessions) and a licensed bar available, Fantastic Mr Fox offers a fun entertainment for all the family which will get your Christmas season off to a great start.