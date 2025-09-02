Theatre Group raises £20,000 to stage new play 'I am George Stephenson' to open next month
The play, ‘I am George Stephenson’, created by young people from the Graves Youth Theatre in Sheffield and writer Paul Whitfield, will open at Barrow Hill Roundhouse on Saturday October 11 and Sunday October 12, as part of a gala festival of entertainment.
‘It’s a humorous look at the life and achievements of George Stephenson, often called ‘The Father of the Railways’, which has been devised using letters, newspaper articles, and other historical sources', says Gertie Whitfield, the play’s director.
Through imaginative physical storytelling, it tells the entire story of George Stephenson’s life and puts into context his achievements. ‘It also recognises that many other people were involved in the building of the railways, but we also hear from his three wives and the ‘voices’ of the trains.’
‘Trains at that time were mind-blowing. People really thought their heads would explode, that women wouldn’t be able to give birth, and cows would die in the fields; they were that scared of it,’ adds Gertie.
‘To begin with, George couldn’t tell people how fast he thought his locomotives would go because he thought they would think he was insane, and his backers wouldn’t fund it.’
‘The young cast came up with the title and used historical sources to devise scenes, which Paul Whitfield has then included in the script’.
'It was East Midland Railways that approached us with the idea for the production and provided financial support, along with sponsorship from the Community Rail Network and train companies, Trans-Pennine Express, Northern Rail, Cross Rail, and the Brian Sellars Trust'.
'We have also been supported by the Graves Park Councillors Ward Pot and the High Peak & Hope Valley Community Rail Partnership and together we have raised around £20,000'.
'But we've also had a team of wonderful parent volunteers, for which we are very grateful,’ explains Gertie.
‘We’re excited to support Graves Youth Theatre in bringing George’s story to the stage as part of our Rail 200 celebrations, and we wish it every success with our thanks to everyone involved', says Kaye Robinson, Community Engagement Manager for East Midlands Railways.
Barrow Hill is the UK’s only surviving operational railway roundhouse, and George Stephenson spent his later years living at Tapton House in Chesterfield. He is buried at Holy Trinity Church in the town.
There will be two performances in Barrow Hall on Saturday at 2pm and 3pm pm on Saturday October 11, and Sunday October 12. There is no additional fee for visitors to watch these performances. However, seat reservations are compulsory and should be reserved alongside entry tickets, which can be purchased from the event’s ticket provider,
Tickets for ‘I am George Stephenson’ and the Gala are available from www.barrowhill.org/events/railway-200-gala/
Other Dates: Saturday October 18: Performances in the Park at the Rose Garden Café in Graves Park, Sheffield. £5 per person on the door in aid of Café restoration. Doors open at 5.30pm & will close at 6pm. The play will be followed by a set of original acoustic pop songs and some great cover songs. Event closes at 9pm
Saturday November 15: Holy Trinity Church, 31 Newbold Rd, Chesterfield S417PG, 2.30pm. Tickets on the door. Donations will be accepted. Saturday November 22: Hathersage Memorial Hall, Oddfellows Rd, Hathersage, S32 1DU, 2pm.
Saturday November 29: Edale Village Hall, Hope Valley S33 7ZA, 2.30pm. Performance and Celebration. Free tickets available from [email protected]
Graves Youth Theatre group is based at the Pavilion in Graves Park and is free for11–20-year-olds. It exists to give young people high-quality drama and theatre experiences.