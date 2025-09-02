Theatre Group raises £20,000 to stage new play 'I am George Stephenson' to open next month

The premiere by a Sheffield Youth Theatre group about the life of George Stephenson will kick off three days of celebrations in Chesterfield, marking 200 years since the world's first passenger railway opened between Darlington and Stockton in 1825.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The play, ‘I am George Stephenson’, created by young people from the Graves Youth Theatre in Sheffield and writer Paul Whitfield, will open at Barrow Hill Roundhouse on Saturday October 11 and Sunday October 12, as part of a gala festival of entertainment.

‘It’s a humorous look at the life and achievements of George Stephenson, often called ‘The Father of the Railways’, which has been devised using letters, newspaper articles, and other historical sources', says Gertie Whitfield, the play’s director.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through imaginative physical storytelling, it tells the entire story of George Stephenson’s life and puts into context his achievements. ‘It also recognises that many other people were involved in the building of the railways, but we also hear from his three wives and the ‘voices’ of the trains.’

The excitement of Locomotion’s historic first passenger carrying run in 1825 is captured in this 1949 painting by the great railway artist Terence Cuneo.

‘Trains at that time were mind-blowing. People really thought their heads would explode, that women wouldn’t be able to give birth, and cows would die in the fields; they were that scared of it,’ adds Gertie.

‘To begin with, George couldn’t tell people how fast he thought his locomotives would go because he thought they would think he was insane, and his backers wouldn’t fund it.’

‘The young cast came up with the title and used historical sources to devise scenes, which Paul Whitfield has then included in the script’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'It was East Midland Railways that approached us with the idea for the production and provided financial support, along with sponsorship from the Community Rail Network and train companies, Trans-Pennine Express, Northern Rail, Cross Rail, and the Brian Sellars Trust'.

Young people from the Graves Youth Theatre rehearse for the new play 'I am George Stephenson' to be premiered on the 11th and 12th October 2025

'We have also been supported by the Graves Park Councillors Ward Pot and the High Peak & Hope Valley Community Rail Partnership and together we have raised around £20,000'.

'But we've also had a team of wonderful parent volunteers, for which we are very grateful,’ explains Gertie.

‘We’re excited to support Graves Youth Theatre in bringing George’s story to the stage as part of our Rail 200 celebrations, and we wish it every success with our thanks to everyone involved', says Kaye Robinson, Community Engagement Manager for East Midlands Railways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barrow Hill is the UK’s only surviving operational railway roundhouse, and George Stephenson spent his later years living at Tapton House in Chesterfield. He is buried at Holy Trinity Church in the town.

Flyer for the new play ' I am George Stephenson' being performed in the Rose Garden Cafe, Sheffield on 18th October 2025

There will be two performances in Barrow Hall on Saturday at 2pm and 3pm pm on Saturday October 11, and Sunday October 12. There is no additional fee for visitors to watch these performances. However, seat reservations are compulsory and should be reserved alongside entry tickets, which can be purchased from the event’s ticket provider,

Tickets for ‘I am George Stephenson’ and the Gala are available from www.barrowhill.org/events/railway-200-gala/

Other Dates: Saturday October 18: Performances in the Park at the Rose Garden Café in Graves Park, Sheffield. £5 per person on the door in aid of Café restoration. Doors open at 5.30pm & will close at 6pm. The play will be followed by a set of original acoustic pop songs and some great cover songs. Event closes at 9pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday November 15: Holy Trinity Church, 31 Newbold Rd, Chesterfield S417PG, 2.30pm. Tickets on the door. Donations will be accepted. Saturday November 22: Hathersage Memorial Hall, Oddfellows Rd, Hathersage, S32 1DU, 2pm.

Saturday November 29: Edale Village Hall, Hope Valley S33 7ZA, 2.30pm. Performance and Celebration. Free tickets available from [email protected]

Graves Youth Theatre group is based at the Pavilion in Graves Park and is free for11–20-year-olds. It exists to give young people high-quality drama and theatre experiences.