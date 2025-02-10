Theatre, Dance, Judo And Wrestling Collide In Explosive New Show

WRESTLE LADS WRESTLE, Photo by Chris Payne

WRESTLELADSWRESTLE, a new live performance by acclaimed artist and choreographer Jenni Jackson, in association with Sheffield Theatres.

The show explosively combines theatre, dance, judo and pro-wrestling to transform Sheffield Theatres' Playhouse into a battleground of joy and reclamation.

Drawing on her real-life teenage career as the under 50kg British Judo Champion, Jenni was inspired by her Bolivian mother, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and entertainment wrestling, daring to confront and reimagine a ‘historical’ racist incident she witnessed her mother endure when she was a child.

Jenni brings an almighty Girl Gang to join her in this ambitious and exhilarating theatrical event, with a community group of women and non-binary people to take part in this exciting physical project, recruited via Sheffield Theatres’ Creative Engagement team. They will act as an on-stage chorus, exploring how women take up space, how we use our bodies, and asking "what does empowerment feel like?"

WRESTLELADSWRESTLE comes to the Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse from Wednesday 12 - Saturday 15 February. Tickets can be booked at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.