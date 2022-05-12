Win tickets to see Human by Extraordinary Bodies at Sheffield Crucible Theatre

We’ve teamed up with Sheffield Theatres to offer four tickets to the show when it opens on Wednesday night.

On a stage set with a trapeze, circus rope and set of drums, four performers start to tell stories from their lives, from their childhoods, and from the last 24 months. They talk about uncertainty, about times of big decisions and about getting through things together.

The character of ‘Circus’ interrupts them: Graziella has fallen on hard times. Her poetry weaves through the show, becoming part of the storytelling, and her bravery speaks to us all.

Human is at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre on Wednesday and Thursday

Human features live original music, soulful drumming, rope and trapeze performance. Dance and film footage is drawn from the performers’ actual lives.

The live and recorded sounds are played through silent disco headphones, creating an intimate relationship between performers and audience. All performances are relaxed, BSL interpreted, captioned and audio described.

Northern Arts Review described it as: “A fragile and intimate production bursting with renewed hope.”

And The Guardian said: "From first kisses to lockdown days, a cast of disabled and non-disabled performers lay their personal lives on the line in a moving new show."

Human is at the Crucible on Wednesday May 18 and Thursday May 19 at 7.30pm.

