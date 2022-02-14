Win tickets to see Anna Karenina at the Crucible in Sheffield

Russian novelist Leo Tolstoy’s story looks at the dilemma of socialite Anna who is faced with a choice - remain with her husband to keep her beloved child or risk ruin in the pursuit of passion.

The Crucible has described it as “a bold new production of Tolstoy’s epic masterpiece about desire, duty and defiance”.

The cast includes Isis Davis as Dolly, Nick Fletcher as Karenin, Solomon Israel as Stiva, Chris Jenks as Count Vronsky, Adelle Leoncé as Anna, Douggie McMeekin as Levin, Sarah Seggari as Princess Betsy and Tara Tijani as Kitty.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anna Karenina performed in Sheffield.

The play, which has been adapted by Helen Edmundson and is directed by Anthony Lau, is at the Crucible until Saturday February 26.

How to enter our competition

To be in with a chance of winning four tickets to see Anna Karenina at the Crucible on Tuesday February 22, send us your answer to the following question: Who wrote the novel Anna Karenina?

Send your answer by email to [email protected] with the subject Anna Karenina Competition by 9am on Friday, February 18. Please include your name, address and a daytime telephone number so we can contact you if you are the lucky winner.

Anna Karenina performed in Sheffield.

Usual JPIMedia competition rules apply and are available online at www.jpimedia.co.uk/competition-prize-draw-terms-and-conditions/.