Whitby Amateur Dramatic society ends its season with poignant drama at Pavilion

Be My Baby stars Tomasina Daynes-Hall as Mary, supported by Alivia Edmond, Georgie Joyce, Alyyah Parkin and Fiona Price and will run at Whitby Pavilion from Friday October 21 to Sunday October 23

Following the success of Calendar Girls: The Musical and their hilarious summer farce Cash On Delivery, the local group is finishing with a powerful and poignant production.

Set in the 1960s Be My Baby tells the story of Mary Adams – a 19-years-old, unmarried and pregnant young woman. She is sent in secrecy and shame to St Saviours, a Church of England mother-and-baby home run by a formidable Matron.

Inspired by a run of touching true stories from the young girls within that era, Mary is set to work in the laundry and shares a room with the tough-talking Queenie.

The girls in the home bond over a love of girl-group records, which entertain, console and inspire as the birth of their babies approaches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When Mary finds she is expected to give up her child for adoption, she begins a desperate fight,” said Alison Steele who is directing the play for the local society alongside Kenzie Greenwood.

“Working on Be My Baby has been a pleasure” said co-director Kenzie Greenwood.

“This fresh cast brings a new energy to the stage that is not to be missed.

"This touching play is a wonderful challenge as my first director's role, with several pivotal moments throughout that require two keen sets of eyes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

" To that end, working alongside Alison Steele is a joy and I am grateful to her for her guidance and patience.”

Be My Baby stars Tomasina Daynes-Hall as Mary, supported by Alivia Edmond, Georgie Joyce, Alyyah Parkin and Fiona Price.

It and will run at Whitby Pavilion from Friday October 21 to Sunday October 23.